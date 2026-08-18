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KKL-JNF inaugurates Tzippori River Trail, making nature accessible to all

“This project combines accessibility with the preservation of nature and heritage, while strengthening communities’ connection to public spaces,” said chairman Eyal Ostrinsky.

KKL-JNF
The new Tzippori River Trail in northern Israel is accessible for people with disabilities, senior citizens, families with strollers and others, August 2026. Credit: Michael Huri, KKL-JNF.
The new Tzippori River Trail in northern Israel is accessible for people with disabilities, senior citizens, families with strollers and others, August 2026. Credit: Michael Huri, KKL-JNF.
(Aug. 18, 2026 / KKL-JNF)

After years of development and an investment of 1.4 million shekels (about $420,000), Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael–Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) has completed an accessibility project along the Tzippori River and Forest Trail, enabling people with disabilities, families with strollers, senior citizens and the general public to enjoy the site.

The 4.2-kilometer (a little more than 2.5 miles) circular trail passes through natural woodland, a planted pine forest and a stream channel, offering views of the valley, vineyards and archaeological sites, as well as seating areas along the route. As part of the project, rest areas, accessible benches, handrails along sloped sections and lookout points were installed. The trail also features artistic mosaics created in collaboration with veterans of the Israel Defense Forces with disabilities from the Ein Hamifratz Rehabilitation Club.

The project was designed to make the natural environment accessible to all visitors while preserving the area’s landscape, heritage and environmental value.

Shlomit Shihor Reichman, head of the Jezreel Valley Regional Council, said: “The inauguration of the Tzippori River Trail, the longest accessible circular trail in the Northern Region, marks an important milestone for people with disabilities, families with strollers, senior citizens and the general public. It joins the variety of hiking, tourism and recreational sites throughout the valley, enabling more visitors to enjoy our open spaces, landscapes and unique natural environment.”

KKL-JNF led the project in partnership with the council, as well as the Kishon Drainage and River Authority. The project included the development of the trail, accessibility improvements and the construction of a new entrance area.

To mark the completion of the project, an inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Reichman; KKL-JNF chairman Eyal Ostrinsky; Yaron Ohayon, manager of KKL-JNF’s Land Development Division; Shelli Ben Yishai, director of KKL-JNF’s Northern Region; Erez Moshe, director of KKL-JNF’s Gilboa area; Uri Regev, CEO of Kishon Drainage and River Authority; and Yuval Wagner, chairman of Access Israel.

“Protecting nature is not only about preserving the landscape, but about enabling every person to enjoy it,” said Ostrinsky. “The Tzippori River Trail reflects KKL-JNF’s belief that Israel’s natural spaces should be open, accessible and welcoming to everyone. This project combines accessibility with the preservation of nature and heritage, while strengthening communities’ connection to public spaces.”

Regev added that “when we restore a stream, we are not only improving the ecosystem, but also returning nature to the people. The Tzippori River Trail enables everyone to enjoy the landscape, the water and the natural surroundings in a safe and accessible way. This project is an excellent example of the power of partnership. Thanks to the cooperation among the organizations involved, we succeeded in creating a high-quality, accessible and welcoming space that will serve the public for years to come.”

The new Tzippori River Trail in northern Israel is accessible for people with disabilities, senior citizens, families with strollers and others, August 2026. Credit: Michael Huri, KKL-JNF.
The new Tzippori River Trail in northern Israel is accessible for people with disabilities, senior citizens, families with strollers and others, August 2026. Credit: Michael Huri, KKL-JNF.

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Since its establishment in 1901, KKL-JNF has been developing the land of Israel, strengthening the bond between the Jewish people and its homeland.
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