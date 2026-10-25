Magshimey Herut North America and Herut New York City announce Jewish resilience seminar

Herut New York City and Magshimey Herut North America will host the NYC Jewish Resilience Seminar on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Manhattan, bringing together experts in journalism, antisemitism, Jewish and Zionist education, community security and public advocacy.

The daylong seminar will address challenges facing Jewish communities today through a combination of historical understanding, contemporary analysis, practical security education and discussion of Israel and the Jewish people in the public sphere.

The program will feature Kevin Deutsch,Naya Lekht, Ph.D., Aaron Hadida and Karma Feinstein-Cohen, each addressing a different dimension of Jewish resilience.

Deutsch, an award-winning journalist and founder of the independent Jewish news outlet AFTER OCTOBER 7, will present “Combating Antizionism in the Public Square.” Deutsch covers Jewish communities and general assignment news for Talk Media and has written about Jewish issues for the Kansas City Jewish Chronicle and St. Louis Jewish Light. His previous reporting experience includes the New York Daily News, The Miami-Dade County Herald, The Palm Beach Post, The Miami Times, The Riverdale Press and Rio Grande SUN. He received 2024 Florida Press Club Awards for Best Minority News Coverage and Best General News Coverage.

Lekht, an educator, author and scholar of contemporary antisemitism, will speak on “The Soviet Creation of Anti-Zionism and Palestinianism.” Lekht received her Ph.D. in Russian literature from UCLA, where her dissertation examined Holocaust literature in the Soviet Union. She subsequently served as a scholar-in-residence at Oxford University through the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP). Her work as an educator and curriculum developer has included developing educational material focused on Jewish peoplehood, Zionism and advocacy.

Aaron Hadida, founder of Magen Herut Security, will lead a presentation on “Situational Awareness.” Hadida has developed a security model combining community volunteerism with professional security services. His organization’s work has included safeguarding synagogues, cultural events and homes, as well as protecting former hostages, ambassadors and prominent speakers. Hadida also serves as national director of Herut Canada, head of security for World Herut and a member of the executive board of the Canadian Zionist Federation.

Karma Feinstein-Cohen, executive director of World Magshimey-Herut and World Herut, will address “Why We Are Losing the PR War.” Feinstein-Cohen founded World Herut in 1999 and leads a movement active on five continents. Its stated pillars are land integrity, Jewish unity and social justice. Feinstein-Cohen brings decades of experience in Zionist organizational leadership, including leadership roles in Betar and the World Zionist Organization. In December 2021, she was elected chairwoman of the Council of World Zionist Youth Movements—the first woman to hold the position—and was re-elected to a second term in 2025.

Building Jewish resilience through knowledge and action

The NYC Jewish Resilience Seminar is intended to move beyond simply identifying the challenges confronting Jewish communities. Through four distinct areas of expertise, the program will explore the historical and ideological roots of contemporary anti-Zionism, effective communication in the public arena, personal and communal situational awareness and public perceptions of Israel and Zionism.

The seminar will provide participants with an opportunity to learn directly from experts whose professional work places them at the intersection of these issues.

Event information:

NYC Jewish Resilience Seminar

Sunday, Nov. 15

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Manhattan, New York City

For security purposes, we will provide the event’s Manhattan address to individuals who register, pay for the seminar and have completed the vetting process.

Registration is $36 per person and includes a light breakfast and lunch, both certified kosher.

For registration, visit: https://unapologeticzionist.org/NYCEvent2026.