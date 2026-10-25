Magshimey Herut North America is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization established to provide a home for people seeking a connection to the Jewish homeland and to build communities based on the principles of Zionism, human dignity and indigenous rights. Magshimey Herut North America is devoted to securing the Jewish people’s inalienable right to live freely and securely in their ancestral homeland of Israel. Herut North America strives to unify the Jewish people as one family through Zionist education and activism.