U.S. support event for legislation backing Judea and Samaria

For the first time in the United States, a golf event will be held with the goal of strengthening support for Judea and Samaria and Jewish settlement in Israel. The event, initiated by AFJS-American Friends of Judea and Samaria, will take place in May at one of the most prestigious golf clubs on Long Island. Designed to connect leading figures in the American business world with Israel’s settlement enterprise, the event is expected to attract key decision-makers and opinion leaders for a day combining sport and Zionism.

The event is expected to host more than 100 golf participants, including business leaders, influencers and public figures. Among the attendees will be Sen. Jim Dotson and Rep. Mindy McAlindon, both Arkansas Republicans, who are among the first in the United States to advance legislation in support of Judea and Samaria.

Sen. Jim Dotson and Rep. Mindy McAlindon. Credit: Courtesy of AFJS.

Additional senators currently in advanced stages of promoting similar legislation are also expected to attend, alongside senior figures from the U.S. administration. From Israel, prominent officials will be present as well, including Knesset Constitution Committee chairman Simcha Rothman.

AFJS board member Marcus Mizrahi and supporter Michael Albala, who have organized and led golf tournaments across the United States, are bringing their experience to the AFJS Golf Tournament. For them, Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria is a cause close to their hearts.

Yigal Dilmoni, CEO of AFJS, stated: “We are breaking new ground by bringing the story of Judea and Samaria to some of the most influential arenas. Our goal is to create a meaningful connection, through a distinctive experience, between key American decision-makers and the heartland of the Bible. On this day, they will be exposed to the historical significance of the region, the work being done and the growth taking place in Judea and Samaria. This event presents an opportunity to strengthen support for Israel.”