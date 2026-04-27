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U.S. support event for legislation backing Judea and Samaria

With the participation of senators, members of Congress and senior Israeli officials, a golf tournament will take place in the United States in support of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria

Apr. 27, 2026
American Friends of Judea and Samaria (AFJS)

U.S. support event for legislation backing Judea and Samaria

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AFJS event
At an AFJS event. Credit: Courtesy of AFJS.
( Apr. 27, 2026 / AFJS )

For the first time in the United States, a golf event will be held with the goal of strengthening support for Judea and Samaria and Jewish settlement in Israel. The event, initiated by AFJS-American Friends of Judea and Samaria, will take place in May at one of the most prestigious golf clubs on Long Island. Designed to connect leading figures in the American business world with Israel’s settlement enterprise, the event is expected to attract key decision-makers and opinion leaders for a day combining sport and Zionism.

The event is expected to host more than 100 golf participants, including business leaders, influencers and public figures. Among the attendees will be Sen. Jim Dotson and Rep. Mindy McAlindon, both Arkansas Republicans, who are among the first in the United States to advance legislation in support of Judea and Samaria.

Sen. Jim Dotson and Rep. Mindy McAlindon
Sen. Jim Dotson and Rep. Mindy McAlindon. Credit: Courtesy of AFJS.

Additional senators currently in advanced stages of promoting similar legislation are also expected to attend, alongside senior figures from the U.S. administration. From Israel, prominent officials will be present as well, including Knesset Constitution Committee chairman Simcha Rothman.

AFJS board member Marcus Mizrahi and supporter Michael Albala, who have organized and led golf tournaments across the United States, are bringing their experience to the AFJS Golf Tournament. For them, Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria is a cause close to their hearts.

Yigal Dilmoni, CEO of AFJS, stated: “We are breaking new ground by bringing the story of Judea and Samaria to some of the most influential arenas. Our goal is to create a meaningful connection, through a distinctive experience, between key American decision-makers and the heartland of the Bible. On this day, they will be exposed to the historical significance of the region, the work being done and the growth taking place in Judea and Samaria. This event presents an opportunity to strengthen support for Israel.”

American Friends of Judea and Samaria (AFJS)
About & contact the publisher
American Friends of Judea and Samaria (AFJS) American Friends of Judea and Samaria (AFJS)
American Friends of Judea and Samaria (AFJS) is a nonprofit educational organization 501(c)(3) dedicated to increasing knowledge and sharing information about Israeli communities in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley with the general public. The organization provides communities with assistance and strategic planning to support humanitarian initiatives, agricultural projects and other efforts aimed at benefiting residents of the region, which it considers part of Israel’s historic and modern-day heartland. AFJS recognizes the return of the Jewish people to their ancestral homeland and supports efforts to ensure that communities in Judea and Samaria live in safety and security. The organization advocates for the application of Israeli law in these regions and supports the right of Jewish people to reside in these areas, as in other parts of the country.
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