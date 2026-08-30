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Yeshiva University launches new Stern-to-nursing pathway

Now accepting applications for fall 2027, YU Direct Nursing combines the Stern College experience with a direct route to a B.S. in nursing.

Yeshiva University
YU nursing students receive hands-on training
YU nursing students receive hands-on training at a Nursing Simulation & Skills Center equipped with high-fidelity labs. Credit: Courtesy of Yeshiva University.
(Aug. 30, 2026 / Yeshiva University)

Young women pursuing careers in nursing can now begin their undergraduate education at Stern College for Women and follow a direct route into the Katz School of Science and Health’s Transfer B.S. in Nursing. The new YU Direct in Nursing program gives students the opportunity to build their college experience at Stern—academically, socially and spiritually—while planning from the outset for a career in nursing.

Students complete 62 undergraduate credits at Stern College for Women, building friendships and enjoying an active student life, leadership opportunities, campus programming and Torah learning as they progress toward nursing. Their defined curriculum then continues at the Katz School, where five full-time semesters of nursing coursework, simulation training and clinical rotations lead to a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in just 21 months.

This integrated pathway is what sets the initiative apart. Unlike students who complete prerequisite coursework elsewhere, these young women begin their college experience as part of the Stern community, learning from faculty in small classes, building relationships and taking part in the life of the university while keeping their professional goals in view.

“YU Direct programs reflect what Yeshiva University does at its best: enabling students to pursue ambitious professional goals while remaining deeply rooted in Torah values and the Yeshiva University experience,” said Rabbi Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University. “Students can begin their college years at Stern, growing intellectually, spiritually and personally, while following a clear path toward a nursing education that equips them to serve others with skill, compassion and purpose.”

Located just two blocks from Grand Central and surrounded by the city’s hospitals and clinics, the Katz School trains nurses in New York City. Its graduates lead with values and are committed to improving health outcomes, quality of life and the experience of their patients.

Students build a foundation in nursing theory while mastering patient-care skills in high-fidelity simulation laboratories, then move through seven clinical rotations at those same hospitals. An optional elective examines how artificial intelligence is reshaping decision-making at the bedside.

“Nursing requires far more than mastering clinical skills; it calls for judgment, empathy and a profound sense of responsibility for another person’s well-being. That commitment to caring for the whole person is deeply rooted in the teachings of the Rambam and reflects the values-based foundation, developed at Stern and carried forward through the YU experience, that we hope our students will bring to their nursing careers,” said Paul Russo, dean of the Katz School of Science and Health.

Graduates leave ready to sit for the NCLEX-RN and to step into roles across a range of health care settings, or to continue on to graduate study. The Katz nursing program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education and its graduates have passed the NCLEX-RN at a rate of 96%.

The new pathway is part of YU Direct, which builds clear routes from undergraduate study into professional education. Across YU, the initiative is designed to help students plan ahead, move seamlessly through their education and build a long-term academic and professional future within the university. Students considering nursing while still in high school can arrive at Stern with a defined path toward a nursing degree, giving them the opportunity to become part of the Stern community from the start while planning for the next stage of their education.

For young women who want to pursue nursing while rooted in the friendships, learning and community they build at Stern College, YU Direct offers one continuous Yeshiva University experience, connecting their undergraduate education with professional nursing training and a career devoted to caring for others.

All applicants are automatically considered for merit scholarships.

To learn more, visit: Yeshiva University Undergraduate Admissions.

Yeshiva University
About & contact the publisher
Yeshiva University Yeshiva University
As the flagship Jewish university, Yeshiva University is animated by its five core Torah values: Seek Truth (Torat Emet), Live Your Values (Torat Chaim), Discover Your Potential (Torat Adam), Act With Compassion (Torat Chesed) and Bring Redemption (Torat Zion). Founded in 1886, Yeshiva University brings together the ancient traditions of Jewish law and life and the heritage of Western civilization. More than 7,400 undergraduate and graduate students study at YU’s four New York City campuses.
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