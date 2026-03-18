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Yeshiva University

As the flagship Jewish university, Yeshiva University is animated by its five core Torah values: Seek Truth (Torat Emet), Live Your Values (Torat Chaim), Discover Your Potential (Torat Adam), Act With Compassion (Torat Chesed) and Bring Redemption (Torat Zion). Founded in 1886, Yeshiva University brings together the ancient traditions of Jewish law and life and the heritage of Western civilization. More than 7,400 undergraduate and graduate students study at YU’s four New York City campuses.
Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman awards the Katz family the Second Century Medallion at the 101st Annual YU Hannukah Dinner. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Announcing the Katz College of Science and Health
Hands-on learning is central to the experience, supported by clinical training centers, advanced simulation facilities and research labs.
Feb. 9, 2026
Ronald and Ethel Gruen
The Wire
Yeshiva University launches Gruen Fellows Program backed by landmark $37 million endowment
Selected high schools receive annual funding to grant scholarships to designated Gruen Fellows throughout their four years of high school.
Dec. 5, 2025
Jeremy and Ann Pava. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Ann and Jeremy Pava establish Center for Women’s Torah Scholarship at Yeshiva University
The new Pava Center will cultivate the next generation of women scholars and Jewish leaders.
Nov. 26, 2025
Rabbi Ari Berman, at right, president of Yeshiva University, in the Senate chambers where he gave a benediction on Sept. 10, 2025. Credit: Courtesy of Yeshiva University.
The Wire
Yeshiva U president Rabbi Ari Berman delivers opening prayer of Senate
He previously addressed the nation at the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Capitol in January.
Sep. 17, 2025
Rabbi Berman and Ambassador Huckabee meet at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
YU President meets Herzog and Huckabee to strengthen global Jewish partnerships
With 200 students in Israel this summer, YU deepens its global ties through high-level meetings.
Aug. 7, 2025
Ari Berman YU
The Wire
Yeshiva University president reflects on his inaugural benediction
Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University, recounts his benediction at the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
Jan. 21, 2025
The Wire
In a Passover shadowed by darkness, find light in the ‘afikomen’
As Jews around the world observe Passover, it feels more difficult to celebrate its central theme of redemption.
Apr. 22, 2024
Rabbi Ari Berman, Professor Mauricio Karchmer
The Wire
Computer science professor who left MIT joins faculty at Yeshiva University
“I’m very impressed that YU leads by living its values,” said professor Mauricio Karchmer.
Feb. 21, 2024
Yeshiva University Students and Faculty
The Wire
Yeshiva University: ‘How can we not’ visit and support Israel?
Yeshiva University Jewish Studies scholars take a solidarity trip to Israel.
Jan. 24, 2024
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