Hamas terrorists relocated from Cairo luxury hotel following exposé

Egyptian officials evacuated more than 150 terrorists from a Cairo luxury hotel within hours of an investigation exposing their presence among British airline crews and Western tourists at the Renaissance Marriott facility, according to the U.K. newspaper the Daily Mail.

The terrorists were freed under President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace initiative. The five-star property markets itself as the “preferred air crew hub hotel in Cairo” due to airport proximity.

British flight personnel expressed shock upon discovering they had unknowingly shared breakfast facilities with convicted jihadist terrorists, with some incoming staff contemplating barricading their doors overnight for safety.

The situation was a demonstration of “moral absurdity,” said Moshe Saville, chief executive of Israeli charity OneFamily. “Murderers are pampered while families are left to face an unending loss every single day,” he said, telling the Daily Mail that “those who spilled the blood of innocent people” should be held accountable, not rewarded.

The relocated terrorists have been transferred to an Egyptian-owned facility one hour from Cairo’s airport and city center, where security measures have been substantially enhanced with prohibitions on city excursions and strict visitor monitoring, the Mail reported.

Despite the move, the extremists continue to enjoy five-star luxury at the sprawling resort, which features outdoor pools, wellness centers with jacuzzis and saunas, fitness facilities, tennis courts and football pitches, with room rates ranging from $282 to $1,972.

Among the 154 terrorists deemed too threatening to return to Judea and Samaria or Gaza were Mahmoud Issa, 57, founder of the Hamas special forces unit specializing in kidnapping; ISIS affiliate Izz a-Din al-Hamamrah, 47, who recruited suicide bombers; and bus bombing architect Samir Abu Nima, 64, according to the Mail. Now-deceased Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar initiated the Oct. 7 onslaught on Israel partially to capture hostages for the release of terrorists like Issa, imprisoned since 1993.

Intelligence suggests some terrorists may soon relocate to Qatar, Turkey or Tunisia.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.