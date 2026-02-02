More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Israel condemns vandalism at Paris Jewish elementary school

The destruction of property at Beth Hannah elementary drew firm condemnations amid memories of the 2012 Toulouse massacre.

Feb. 2, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Thousands joined rallies in Paris and across France to oppose a rising wave of antisemitism in the country, Feb. 19, 2019. Source: Screenshot.
Thousands joined rallies in Paris and across France to oppose a rising wave of antisemitism in the country, Feb. 19, 2019. Source: Screenshot.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Monday slammed the unidentified perpetrators of vandalism at a Jewish school in Paris over the weekend.

“We strongly condemn the antisemitic acts of vandalism perpetrated against the Beth Loubavitch–Beth Hannah Jewish primary school in Paris’s 20th arrondissement,” the ministry said in a statement posted on X.

The incident resulted in minor damage to the building, but it prompted strong-worded condemnations both in Israel and France, where the targeting of Jewish schools recalls the murder of four Jews at the Otzar Hatorah school in Toulouse by an Islamist in 2012.

The Paris Prosecutor’s Office on Sunday told Le Figaro that several unidentified individuals had broken three of the school’s windows, damaged a security camera and removed a sign that identifies the school as a Jewish establishment on Saturday night. The sign was found at a nearby park. The perpetrators did not penetrate the building and are therefore not wanted for a break-in, according to Le Figaro.

Police have not made arrests in the immediate aftermath of the incident, which they were treating as a potential antisemitic hate crime, per the report. The police station of the 20th arrondissement is investigating “damage aggravated by two circumstances [in a group and on religious grounds],” the European Jewish Press reported.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo appeared to view the incident as antisemitic. “These antisemitic acts of hatred, which I condemn with utmost firmness, belong neither in our city nor in our republic,” the Radio J Jewish station on Monday quoted Hidalgo as saying.

In its X statement, the Israeli Foreign Ministry also wrote: “We trust the French authorities to take firm measures and swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice. Hatred must be combated with determination, before it turns into violence against human lives.”

The Foreign Ministry’s statement was unusual, Yitzhak Eldan, a former ambassador and chief of protocol at the ministry, told JNS. The embassy in Paris, however, often reacts to antisemitic acts in France, adds Eldan.

“The ministry may have chosen to speak out here because of the sensitivity of a Jewish school after Toulouse,” Eldan said.

According to figures from France’s Ministry of the Interior, 1,570 antisemitic incidents were recorded in France in 2024. In the first eight months of 2025, 889 incidents were recorded. Figures for the whole of 2025 are expected to be published in mid-February.

Europe
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an award-winning journalist and news correspondent at JNS. A former fighter and counterintelligence analyst in the IDF, he has over a decade of field experience covering world events, including several conflicts and terrorist attacks, as a Europe correspondent based in the Netherlands. Canaan now lives in his native Haifa, Israel, with his wife and two children.
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin