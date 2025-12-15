Local Muslim identified as hero who disarmed Sydney attacker

As Australia mourns the victims of the Chanukah massacre at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, local media outlets searched for the hero seen in video footage struggling with one of the attackers and pulling the weapon from his hands. Australian network 7NEWS reported that the hero is a Bondi Beach stall owner named Ahmed Al-Ahmad.

A family member of the hero who risked his life to snatch the weapon from one of the gunmen said he was shot twice. In a conversation with 7NEWS outside the hospital, Mostafa revealed that his cousin, 43-year-old Al-Ahmad, is the one who likely saved many lives when he fought with the shooter.

Al-Ahmad was shot twice during the struggle and is scheduled to undergo surgery Saturday night. Mostafa said his cousin, a father of two who owns a fruit shop in Sutherland, had no experience with firearms but simply acted when he decided to intervene.

“He is in the hospital, and we don’t know exactly what is happening inside. We hope he will be okay. He is a hero 100%,” Mostafa said.

Originally appeared in Israel Hayom.