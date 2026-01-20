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Netanyahu: Iran will face unprecedented force if it attacks Israel

“No one can predict what tomorrow will bring in Iran, but one thing is clear: no matter what happens—Iran will not return to being what it was,” said the Israeli premier.

Jan. 20, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld

Netanyahu: Iran will face unprecedented force if it attacks Israel

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a 40-signatures debate at the plenum hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, Jan. 19, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a 40-signatures debate at the plenum hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, Jan. 19, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
( Jan. 20, 2026 / JNS )

If the Islamic Republic attacks Israel, Jerusalem “will act with might that Iran has not seen before,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

“We are closely following what is happening in Iran,” Netanyahu told the Knesset, speaking at a 40-signature debate, which the opposition can call once a month and which the prime minister is obliged to attend.

“We are all looking with a sense of wonder at the heroic struggle of Iran’s citizens to achieve liberty, welfare and justice. We see the atrocities of the massacre ordered by the rulers of Iran,” the premier continued.

According to Netanyahu, “No one can predict what tomorrow will bring in Iran, but one thing is clear: no matter what happens—Iran will not return to being what it was.”

The largest protest movement since 1979 has spread across Iran, with demonstrators filling the streets of Tehran, Mashhad and other cities across all 31 provinces.

The unrest was triggered by inflation and the collapse of the rial, which has plunged to about 1.46 million to the dollar. However, what began as anger over prices and a sinking currency has widened into calls to end clerical rule, with strikes shuttering businesses in commercial hubs.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei acknowledged for the first time over the weekend that “several thousand” were killed in the nationwide protests that began on Dec. 28, while attributing the deaths and damage to “those linked to Israel and the U.S.,” as quoted by Iranian state media.

“We consider the U.S. president criminal for the casualties, damages and slander he inflicted on the Iranian nation,” the supreme leader declared.

Israel’s Channel 12 News reported on Sunday that Jerusalem’s defense establishment believes that President Donald Trump could still follow through on his promise to come to the protesters’ rescue.

The channel said U.S. aerial and naval forces are expected to complete military preparations within days, giving Washington the option of ordering a large-scale strike.

The Israel Defense Forces has raised its state of readiness accordingly, while Netanyahu reportedly convened a security consultation with senior ministers and defense officials to assess possible scenarios.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir stated on Monday that the military remained “prepared to employ unprecedented offensive capabilities in their intensity against any attempt to harm the State of Israel.”

“We are fully prepared defensively for every scenario. The lessons of ‘Operation Rising Lion’ have been implemented,” Zamir added, in reference to Israel’s 12-day war with Iran in June, during which the Islamic Republic launched hundreds of ballistic missiles on Israel.

“As part of this, the IDF is also preparing for the possibility of a surprise war,” the chief of general staff continued, noting that IDF Home Front Command “stands ready in defense—qualified, trained and alert.”

Iranian missiles killed 30 civilians and one off-duty IDF soldier during the June 13–24 war, while wounding more than 3,000 and displacing 13,000.

Iran
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld is a news desk editor for JNS.org. Originally from The Hague, he made the big move from the Netherlands to Israel in 2020. Before joining JNS, he worked as a policy officer at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, a Dutch organization dedicated to fighting antisemitism and spreading awareness about the Arab-Israel conflict. With a passion for storytelling and justice, he studied journalism at the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht and later earned a law degree from Utrecht University, focusing on human rights and civil liability.
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