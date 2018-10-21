Top Iranian official threatens to ‘raze Tel Aviv and Haifa to the ground’

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is the special assistant to the speaker of the Iranian parliament and a former Iranian deputy foreign minister, said if Israel “carries out even the smallest mistake” against Iran, Iran would raze Tel Aviv and Haifa to the ground.

He accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of employing childish and bombastic diplomatic tactics at the U.N. General Assembly and on TV, saying Netanyahu and Israel have reached the end of the road.

Abdollahian added that the Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, will never unite, and that Iran, Iraq and Turkey are the only reason the Arab nations can maintain their security.

He also called on the Arab countries to stop playing U.S. President Donald Trump’s (“the lunatic”) and Netanyahu’s games, and invited them to partner with “their real friends, like Iran.”

Abdollahian’s remarks aired on Russia Today TV on Oct. 18, 2018.