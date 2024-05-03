$485k raised for fraternity that protected US flag from anti-Israel mob

(May 3, 2024 / Israel Hayom)

A group of fraternity brothers at the University of North Carolina are being celebrated for safeguarding a giant American flag from an anti-Israel mob intent on raising the PLO colors.

A GoFundMe page launched for the Pi Kappa Phi students has raised over $485,000 from more than 14,800 donations as of 8:30 p.m. on May 2. The fund aims to “throw this frat the party they deserve” for their stand at the UNC-Chapel Hill campus this week, according to the fundraising site.

“Extremists across the country have invaded college campuses to make outrageous demands on weak university administrators,” the organizers wrote. “But amidst the chaos, the screaming, the antisemitism, the hatred of faith and flag, stood a platoon of American heroes.”

The confrontation unfolded on Tuesday when the campus, among numerous others nationwide occupied by anti-Israeli demonstrations, was targeted by a pro-Palestinian student mob. Three dozen anti-Israel protesters were arrested by police on the UNC campus.

The protesters attempted to raise the PLO flag during a confrontation with counter-protesters on campus. That’s when the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity brothers stepped in to protect the American flag. As the PLO supporters hurled debris and taunts, the fraternity members grabbed the U.S. flag to prevent it from touching the ground with students chanting, “USA, USA.” A barricade now protects it.

The incident highlights the charged atmosphere on many college campuses amid the recent surge in anti-Israel protests and activism related to the conflict in the Middle East.

