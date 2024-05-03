JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
newsSchools & Higher Education

$485k raised for fraternity that protected US flag from anti-Israel mob

The Pi Kappa Phi men at the University of North Carolina faced off pro-Palestinian students.

Miri Weissman
Students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill walk through campus between classes, Feb. 6, 2019. Photo by Dennis Ludlow-Sharkshock via Wikimedia Commons.
Students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill walk through campus between classes, Feb. 6, 2019. Photo by Dennis Ludlow-Sharkshock via Wikimedia Commons.
Edit
(May 3, 2024 / Israel Hayom)

A group of fraternity brothers at the University of North Carolina are being celebrated for safeguarding a giant American flag from an anti-Israel mob intent on raising the PLO colors.

A GoFundMe page launched for the Pi Kappa Phi students has raised over $485,000 from more than 14,800 donations as of 8:30 p.m. on May 2. The fund aims to “throw this frat the party they deserve” for their stand at the UNC-Chapel Hill campus this week, according to the fundraising site.

“Extremists across the country have invaded college campuses to make outrageous demands on weak university administrators,” the organizers wrote. “But amidst the chaos, the screaming, the antisemitism, the hatred of faith and flag, stood a platoon of American heroes.”

The confrontation unfolded on Tuesday when the campus, among numerous others nationwide occupied by anti-Israeli demonstrations, was targeted by a pro-Palestinian student mob. Three dozen anti-Israel protesters were arrested by police on the UNC campus.

The protesters attempted to raise the PLO flag during a confrontation with counter-protesters on campus. That’s when the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity brothers stepped in to protect the American flag. As the PLO supporters hurled debris and taunts, the fraternity members grabbed the U.S. flag to prevent it from touching the ground with students chanting, “USA, USA.” A barricade now protects it.

The incident highlights the charged atmosphere on many college campuses amid the recent surge in anti-Israel protests and activism related to the conflict in the Middle East.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates