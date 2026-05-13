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News   Israel News

Netanyahu ‘secretly visited’ UAE during Iran war, prime minister’s office says

The Israeli premier met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran, in a trip Jerusalem said marked a “historic breakthrough” in relations.

May 13, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a state memorial ceremony for victims of terror, at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, April 21, 2026. Credit: Dor Pazuelo/Flash90.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a state memorial ceremony for victims of terror, at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, April 21, 2026. Credit: Dor Pazuelo/Flash90.
Dor Pazuelo/Flash90
( May 13, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “secretly visited” the United Arab Emirates during the Iran war, where he met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, according to the prime minister’s office.

The meeting took place during “Operation Roaring Lion,” the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran. Netanyahu’s office said the visit “led to a historic breakthrough in relations between Israel and the UAE.”

The UAE normalized relations with Israel under the 2020 Abraham Accords and has since expanded security and economic ties with Jerusalem.

The announcement came a day after U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said Israel had deployed Iron Dome air-defense systems and personnel to the UAE amid Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting the Gulf state.

Reports this week also said the UAE carried out covert strikes against Iranian targets, including an April attack on a refinery on Iran’s Lavan Island, though Abu Dhabi has not publicly confirmed the operations.

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