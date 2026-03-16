AI, lasers and satellites: Technological innovation in the 2026 Iran war

The coordinated military campaigns launched by Israel and the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran represent a watershed moment in the evolution of modern warfare.

Operating under the respective codenames “Operation Roaring Lion” and “Operation Epic Fury,” allied forces initiated a massive preemptive offensive on Feb. 28, executing nearly 900 strikes in just the first 12 hours of the conflict.

Beyond the immediate shockwaves and the systematic dismantling of military infrastructure, the 2026 conflict is emerging as a laboratory for a new era of warfare, one driven by generational technological advances across multiple domains.

Offensive systems

The opening phase of the conflict introduced novel offensive weapons that have significantly altered how strikes are delivered. The most widely debated escalation is Iran’s operational deployment of the Fattah-2. Tehran claims the weapon is a hypersonic glide vehicle—a missile designed to travel at 15 times the speed of sound while dynamically maneuvering through the atmosphere to evade interceptors.

Because independent verification is lacking, however, experts suggest Iran may actually be using older ballistic missiles upgraded with maneuverable warheads rather than true hypersonic technology.

“While Iran previously tried to pass along a maneuvering re-entry vehicle as a hypersonic ballistic missile, the move toward developing a hypersonic glide vehicle should not be ignored,” Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, explained.

In contrast, the United States saw the successful combat debut of its Precision Strike Missile (PrSM). The next-generation tactical weapon uses advanced seekers and navigation systems to achieve extreme accuracy at ranges of up to 500 kilometers (310 miles), deploying specialized warheads to rapidly dismantle dispersed targets across the battlefield.

At the same time, the Israeli Air Force introduced a highly specialized “agent defeat” munition designed to target subterranean infrastructure. The previously undisclosed 2,000-pound smart bomb delivers a dual payload of conventional high explosives and incendiary material, engineered to penetrate deep underground and ignite massive high-temperature fires capable of incinerating fortified targets.

The theater has also been dominated by the mass deployment of autonomous drone swarms. The skies are crowded with networked unmanned aerial vehicles ranging from Iran’s heavy long-range Arash-2 to the newly deployed American Low-Cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS).

In a rare instance of technological emulation, the United States reverse-engineered the LUCAS from captured Iranian Shahed-136 drones.

“The LUCAS is indispensable. This was an original Iranian drone design. We captured it, pulled the guts out, sent it back to America, put a little ‘Made in America’ on it, brought it back here, and we’re shooting it at the Iranians,” Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, said in a recent briefing.

The American platform retains the low cost of its predecessor while integrating commercial satellite networks that allow unjammable, beyond-line-of-sight operations and advanced cooperative swarming tactics.

Air defense

The threat posed by highly maneuverable ballistic missiles and UAVs has also driven major advances in air defense systems. Defense companies are increasingly integrating artificial intelligence directly into fire-control algorithms.

This technological shift is accelerating the development of next-generation interceptors such as Israel’s Arrow 4 system, which is expected to enter deployment within months. By utilizing AI processors capable of calculating thousands of potential evasive flight paths per second, the system is expected to achieve unprecedented interception rates.

“When we develop a new system, we focus on solutions for future threats, not current threats. This is how we stay ahead of the ever-evolving threats,” Boaz Levy, president and CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries, noted about the upcoming platform.

Parallel development is also underway on the Arrow 5 system, which is focused on deep-space interception before threats reenter the atmosphere.

The economic reality of intercepting $35,000 drones with multi-million-dollar missiles poses a strategic challenge in prolonged conflicts. This has accelerated efforts to operationalize directed-energy weapons.

These systems rely on continuous electrical energy to destroy missiles and UAVs at the speed of light, creating what analysts describe as a virtually infinite magazine at negligible cost per engagement.

Yet the current conflict has exposed significant limitations. Despite high expectations, reports indicate that Israel’s Iron Beam laser system remains largely unused and is not yet ready for regular operational deployment against the current Iranian and Hezbollah missile and drone threats.

Deployed systems such as the U.S. Army’s 50-kilowatt DE M-SHORAD (“SGT Stout”) have also revealed physical constraints. Environmental conditions common in the Middle East—including humidity, dust and sea spray—can scatter and diffuse laser beams, significantly reducing their effective range.

Beyond direct interception, the geographic scale of the conflict has required instantaneous regional coordination rather than isolated national defenses. Allied forces have therefore prioritized integrating early-warning radars across multiple countries into a unified system under U.S. Central Command.

Through new software architectures, sensors across the region are connected into a single network. An early-warning radar in a Gulf state can detect a launch and instantly transmit that data to cue interceptors fired from a U.S. naval vessel or another allied platform.

Naval warfare

The aerial war has been mirrored by significant naval engagements.

A major milestone occurred in international waters off Sri Lanka, where a U.S. Navy submarine sank the Iranian frigate “IRIS Dena” with a single Mark 48 Advanced Capability torpedo—the first time since World War II that an American submarine has destroyed an enemy surface vessel.

The engagement demonstrated the destructive efficiency of modern naval munitions. The Mark 48 torpedo is wire-guided, trailing a communication tether that allows continuous steering from the launch vessel before activating its own sonar for final targeting.

Rather than striking the ship directly, the weapon detonates beneath the target’s keel. The explosion creates a massive high-pressure gas bubble that lifts the ship before a vacuum effect drops it, effectively snapping the vessel in half.

Meanwhile, in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has deployed unmanned surface vehicles—explosive-laden drone boats designed to detonate on impact—in an attempt to disrupt international shipping.

On March 1, 2026, an Iranian USV struck the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker MKD VYOM in the Gulf of Oman, marking the first confirmed state-led deployment of explosive drone boats against commercial shipping.

Cameron Chell, CEO of drone technology company Draganfly, explained the unique technological challenge posed by such systems.

“They can have one person controlling a swarm of 10 boats,” he said, noting that these systems can be used for “autonomous swarming where they might have 10 boats that can act with a large level of independence, because they’re pre-programmed.”

Cyber warfare

The effort to cripple physical infrastructure has been mirrored by deep incursions into digital networks.

In the opening hours of the war, the Israel Defense Forces and U.S. Cyber Command carried out disabling operations against Iranian military telecommunications networks, delaying and disrupting Iranian counter-offensives.

Israeli cyber units also conducted intelligence and psychological operations. According to multiple reports, operators gained long-term access to Tehran’s municipal traffic cameras months before the war began, allowing analysts to collect “pattern-of-life” data tracking the daily movements of targeted Iranian officials.

In a parallel operation, Israeli cyber units reportedly hijacked the Iranian prayer app BadeSaba, which has more than five million downloads, broadcasting anti-government messages and encouraging Iranian soldiers to defect.

Iran has responded with an asymmetric cyber campaign designed to blur the line between state-sponsored attacks and criminal activity.

State-backed hacking groups including Void Manticore and Handala have deployed ransomware-style attacks, as well as distributed denial-of-service and “wiper” attacks designed to permanently destroy data on servers.

AI warfare

Perhaps the most consequential technological development of the war has been the integration of artificial intelligence directly into the targeting process.

U.S. Central Command has reportedly used the Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform together with the Pentagon’s Maven Smart System to analyze massive streams of battlefield data.

These systems allow intelligence analysts to query large language models to summarize reports, analyze intelligence or simulate combat scenarios.

The IDF is also believed to rely on proprietary AI systems during its targeting process, including platforms known as “The Gospel” and “Lavender.”

The Gospel functions as a rapid target-generation system for structural targets such as buildings and bunkers, processing drone footage and signals intelligence to identify likely strike locations. Lavender analyzes digital footprints and behavioral patterns to assign “suspicion scores” to individual operatives.

The integration of AI into the targeting “kill chain” has enabled an unprecedented scale of aerial operations. Allied forces have struck more than 15,000 targets since the start of the war—an average of more than 1,000 strikes per day.

Despite the scale of the campaign, only one publicly reported case of a misidentified target has emerged so far.

Space warfare

The speed and scale of the conflict have also underscored the central role of space-based systems in modern warfare.

The U.S. Space Force has emerged as a critical provider of real-time missile warning data across the region. Orbital sensors detect the infrared heat signatures of Iranian ballistic missile launches within milliseconds, allowing automated defense systems to calculate interception trajectories.

A defining feature of this domain has been the integration of commercial satellite networks such as SpaceX’s Starlink and Starshield.

These low-Earth-orbit constellations provide high-bandwidth, unjammable communications, enabling continuous control of autonomous drone swarms even in heavily contested electronic environments.

Israel has also relied on its Ofek-class reconnaissance satellites for high-resolution imaging and radar surveillance.

Taken together, these technological developments suggest the 2026 Iran war may mark a turning point—not only in Middle Eastern security, but in the future of warfare itself.