More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Analysis

How the IDF clears Hezbollah’s explosive-rigged terrain in Southern Lebanon

Military source says combat in the sector is saturated with booby traps, describes nightly procedure of observation, tank fire and drone scans before every building entry.

Yaakov Lappin
Hezbollah weapons, including anti-tank launchers, mortar rounds, explosives and ammunition, recovered by Israel Defense Forces soldiers during an operation in the village of Majdal Zoun in Southern Lebanon, July 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Hezbollah weapons, including anti-tank launchers, mortar rounds, explosives and ammunition, recovered by Israel Defense Forces soldiers during an operation in the village of Majdal Zoun in Southern Lebanon, July 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
Yaakov Lappin
Yaakov Lappin Yaakov Lappin
Yaakov Lappin is an Israel-based military affairs correspondent and analyst. He is the in-house analyst at the Miryam Institute; a research associate at the Alma Research and Education Center; and a research associate at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies at Bar-Ilan University. He is a frequent guest commentator on international television news networks, including Sky News and i24 News. Lappin is the author of Virtual Caliphate: Exposing the Islamist State on the Internet. Follow him at: www.patreon.com/yaakovlappin.
(Sept. 2, 2026 / JNS)

The booby-trap blast that killed two Israeli reservists in a building in the Lebanese village of Majdal Zoun on Aug. 5 has thrown a spotlight on one of the most persistent threats facing Israeli troops operating in the security zone: explosive devices hidden in and around structures that Hezbollah has spent years preparing across its Southern Lebanon strongholds.

Maj. (res.) Harel Birenstock, 34, of Nokdim, and Sgt. Maj. (res.) Tamir Vaknin, 33, of Eilat, were killed in the blast, and four soldiers were wounded during a security operation in Majdal Zoun.

JNS has learned that the Majdal Zoun incident occurred not during an offensive mission but during a task in which a force went out to secure an armored bulldozer—a rear-echelon assignment rather than an attack. The area had already been considered cleared, and the explosive device was not inside a structure.

The IDF is examining whether the explosive device had been planted before the April 16 ceasefire or afterward, as well as how it was triggered—whether by the movement of Israeli forces or by Hezbollah operatives nearby.

In response, the IDF struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in several areas across Southern Lebanon, including weapons storage facilities, a command center and additional terror infrastructure.

A military source told JNS in recent days that Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon, particularly in the area of Majdal Zoun and al-Mansouri, have been operating in terrain saturated with explosive devices.

“Our fighting inside Southern Lebanon, and mainly in this area of Majdal Zoun and al-Mansouri, is saturated with explosive devices. Accordingly, we fight by reduction,” the source said.

This means that before any entry into a structure, forces observe the building, fire on it with a tank, use shoulder-fired missiles against it and scan the interior with drones.

The goal of the procedure is “to reduce the risks in the fighting for the target, to reduce the risk of an enemy or of the presence of an explosive device,” he added.

The source said this reduction process is carried out to such an extent that forces detonate charges and clear the area using armored bulldozers or similarly large equipment meant to trigger any devices already planted there.

“Night after night, time after time, in every raid, we go down and fight in this way,” the source said.

The IDF balances standoff strikes against the need to physically clear terrain, the source said, adding that a great deal can be accomplished from the air or from a distance.

“Last night we were with drones that dropped explosives, and we destroyed structures from a standoff position without entering them,” the source said.

At the same time, he added, clearing the terrain requires taking control of every Hezbollah weapon found, many of them stored inside buildings, and either removing, detonating or destroying them. Thorough work sometimes still requires entering structures.

The approach combines standoff fire with physical entry rather than relying exclusively on either method.

The source also addressed underground infrastructure, saying some structures are known to have subterranean components, with forces seeking to reach them to destroy what lies beneath.

The source said that over two months of operations, his unit found and destroyed more than eight underground zones. He illustrated the scope of the effort with an account of visiting a building destroyed in the northern part of his unit’s sector.

“I went to visit a house that was destroyed in the north, to give a sense of how broad our clearing effort is. I arrived with bulldozers to open up the concrete rubble, to get down into the underground level and blow it up, so as not to leave it for Hezbollah,” the source explained.

As a rule, the source added, underground infrastructure is difficult to deal with from a standoff position, since forces must reach the shaft itself, insert the charge and detonate it.

On the growing use of robotics, the source said the army does not send troops into a structure or down a suspicious street before a robotic system has gone in first.

Armored robotic vehicles are used to push explosive charges into position for reduction procedures, while a robotic device is sent into a structure ahead of every entry.

On the broader state of the fighting in the sector, the source described a brigade that has nearly completed a full clearing of the area in the face of a very sparse enemy presence.

The source said only a small number of terrorists are estimated to remain in the sector, though an enemy presence certainly exists in more distant villages.

More broadly, the source said one clear finding has been that Hezbollah heavily fortified its second line of villages from the Israeli border, citing Majdal Zoun as an example of “a village that was heavily, heavily fortified” by Hezbollah prior to the IDF’s entry.

Defense and Security Hezbollah
EXPLORE JNS
Bruce Blakeman
U.S. News
If elected, Bruce Blakeman will protect Jews forcefully, GOP NY gubernatorial hopeful challenging Hochul tells JNS
“I wouldn’t let Zohran Mamdani get away with the virulent antisemitic comments he’s made,” he said. “I would tell him to stop and if he didn’t, I would take action, which the governor has the power to do.”
September 1, 2026 05:12 PM
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
l-r. Prof. Eli Sprecher CEO, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), Rahm Emanuel, Dr. Iyad Maqbool, CEO of An-Najah National University Hospital. Credit: Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov).
Israel News
Rahm Emanuel donation for Palestinian doctors triggers fury from Israeli lawmaker
“I won’t let this happen!!!” tweeted Knesset Member Limor Son Har-Melech.
September 2, 2026 02:08 AM
David Isaac
Mindy Klein Canada
Israel News
Canadians moving to Israel find Jewish future, worry about those left behind
“We’re very proud Jews. We want to live like proud Jews,” a Toronto-area father told JNS.
Aug. 31, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israel Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram (left) shakes hands with his Greek counterpart, Maj. Gen. Ioannis Bouras, after signing an approximately €3 billion ($3.5 billion) defense export agreement at Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, Aug. 31, 2026. Photo: Israel Defense Ministry.
Israel News
Israel, Greece ink $3.5 billion ‘Achilles Shield’ defense pact
The arms accord will see the largest-ever military export sale between Jerusalem and Athens.
Aug. 31, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
02:10
IDF strikes Hezbollah after terror group launches drones at troops
02:09
Bessent: Hormuz could lose oil chokepoint role within two years
01:44
IDF: Interceptor missiles likely fired at ‘false target’
01:32
US forces hit IRGC targets across Iran
01:16
IDF fires interceptors at ‘suspicious aerial target’ likely from Lebanon
01:08
Helsinki’s main synagogue celebrates 120th anniversary
00:37
Netanyahu, Herzog meet Congo’s president in Jerusalem
00:07
State Department warns Americans of possible Middle East escalation
17:30
California legislature passes bill recognizing Jews as an ethnicity under state law, in data collection
17:07
Turkey joins Artemis Accords, State Department says
16:12
FBI director hosts Shin Bet counterpart
14:29
Man pleads guilty to vandalizing JD Vance’s home
14:00
Israeli-Ukrainian dancer Adele Zaikman to join upcoming season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’
13:51
Trump names pastor and ‘longtime friend’ an adviser on tobacco health issues
13:48
Jewish Michigan attorney general an ‘absolute embarrassment,’ DC JCRC head says
13:33
CENTCOM: US forces have started striking IRGC targets in Iran
10:41
IDF says it struck Hamas commander in northern Gaza Strip
09:24
Herzog: Israeli and Lebanese children deserve peace
09:12
Israeli startups raise capital of $9.6 billion in 8 months
08:57
Syria seeks diplomatic solution with Israel, FM says
08:36
Herzog to meet DR Congo president in Jerusalem
08:33
Israel rebukes celebrity campaign for Barghouti’s release
08:03
Israel declares additional 91 acres of state land in Judea for planned city
07:59
Israel marks 85 years since Nazi yellow-star decree
07:36
Pezeshkian says Iran would reciprocate if US resumes compliance with June deal
07:14
Tel Aviv expands school smartphone ban
06:47
Waltz urges global enforcement of Iran sanctions
06:29
Netanyahu opens school year at Ramle elementary school
06:11
Beit Shemesh approved for private firearms licensing
05:50
Waltz: UN special rapporteur system ‘broken’
05:31
Ex-Israeli police superintendent joins Abbas’s Arab Ra’am Party
05:14
IDF strikes several Gaza targets to remove threats to troops
05:12
Danon accuses UN rapporteur Albanese of antisemitism
04:53
Herzog marks school opening with appeal for missing Haymanut Kasau
04:33
Israel: Suspected Ebola patient treated in isolation
04:11
Netanyahu meets IDF reservists featured in traveling exhibition
03:51
Bessent outlines four core demands for Iran to negotiate on deal
03:30
IDF kills Hamas commander in Gaza City
03:10
Danon meets Venezuelan UN envoy after years of estrangement
02:45
Trump calls Iran conflict ‘relatively little war’ for US
02:29
Netanyahu applauds $3 billion-plus ‘Achilles Shield’ deal
02:03
Netanyahu meets Mossad chief at agency headquarters
01:56
Israeli FM accuses Turkey of ‘lies and blood libels’ against Israel
01:37
Tanker struck by three projectiles near Strait of Hormuz
01:29
Noa community established in northern Samaria
01:08
Israel’s Gaza-border school enrollment up 9% since Oct. 7
00:44
Herzog mourns Israeli Nobel laureate Ada Yonath
13:45
Student who drew swastikas during class at Michigan school disciplined, superintendent tells JNS
13:22
‘Historic that it’s even happening,’ Huckabee says of Israel-Lebanon talks
13:13
House speaker suggests Iran operations could be completed by midterms
More Updates
JNS TV
Palestinians inspect a house that was set on fire and spray-painted with graffiti during an attack by a group of extremist Jewish settlers in the village of Osarin on Aug. 23, 2026. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
JNS TV / Judeacation
The ‘settler violence’ story that wasn’t true
September 1, 2026 04:31 AM
Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Opinion
The Gaza war’s missing story: The millions who were saved
Michael Berenhaus
Nira B. Worcman. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Firsthand from Brazil: Watching the world get Israel wrong
Nira B. Worcman