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House passes stopgap spending bill, averting pre-election shutdown

“Responsible governance means putting the well-being and stability of the nation first, and this legislation does just that,” stated Rep. Tom Cole, chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

U.S. Capitol building in backdrop of American money. Credit: Karolina Grabowska via Pexels.
U.S. Capitol building on the back of a U.S. $50 bill. Credit: Karolina Grabowska/Pexels.
(Sept. 1, 2026 / JNS)

The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to extend federal government funding through Dec. 11, eliminating the threat of a shutdown before the November midterm elections.

The 370-48 vote sends the measure to U.S. President Donald Trump for his signature. The Senate passed the continuing resolution 90-6 on Aug. 8.

“I am proud to say we are now sending this funding extension to President Trump without waiting for the clock to run out,” stated Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), chair of the House Appropriations Committee. “Responsible governance means putting the well-being and stability of the nation first, and this legislation does just that. It protects our national security, preserves critical services, and denies partisan shutdown agitators the leverage they have repeatedly sought.”

“The bill is simple by design—no poison pills, no divisive wish lists and no political gimmicks,” he added.

The House had passed its own funding extension along party lines in July, with virtually no Democratic support. That measure, which was unlikely to clear the Senate, prompted senators to negotiate a bipartisan version that included several Democratic priorities.

Among them are provisions blocking the administration from transferring additional funding to Border Patrol and temporarily preventing implementation of an Office of Management and Budget rule that would give political appointees greater control over federal grant awards.

The continuing resolution also delays an impending federal restriction on certain intoxicating hemp-derived products until Dec. 11. The provision drew opposition from some House Republicans and far-left House Democrats, who argued that the products pose health risks and that the ban should take effect as scheduled.

The current funding law expires Sept. 30, raising the prospect that lawmakers could have faced a government shutdown while campaigning for re-election or been forced to remain in Washington rather than return to their districts ahead of the Nov. 3 elections.

The extension also gives Congress more time to negotiate and pass the 12 full-year appropriations bills needed to fund the government for fiscal 2027.

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