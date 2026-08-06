Two IDF soldiers killed, four severely wounded in Southern Lebanon

Two Israel Defense Forces reservists were killed in combat in Southern Lebanon, the military announced on Thursday morning.

The slain troops were identified as Maj. (res.) Harel Birenstock, 34, from Nokdim, and Chief Master Sgt. (res.) Tamir Vaknin, 33, from Eilat.

Four IDF reservists were severely wounded in the same incident and evacuated to the trauma center at Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, the hospital’s spokesperson said on Thursday. All four remain in serious condition.

בשם מערכת הביטחון כולה, אני שולח תנחומים מעומק הלב למשפחותיהם של רס"ן (מיל') הראל בירנשטוק, מפקד פלוגה בגדוד 2855, ושל רס"ם (מיל') תמיר וקנין, לוחם בגדוד 2855, שנפלו בקרב בדרום לבנון.



הראל ותמיר הותירו מאחוריהם משפחות וחיים שלמים והתייצבו בכל פעם לשירות המילואים במחויבות,… pic.twitter.com/cGDCve5Q1F — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) August 6, 2026

The troops were killed when a booby-trapped building exploded as their force entered it, according to Hebrew media reports.

“Harel and Tamir left behind families and full lives, yet reported for reserve duty every time with commitment, dedication and a profound sense of mission. They fell while defending the security of the State of Israel and the residents of the North,” said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, offering condolences and wishing the wounded a full recovery.

The deaths bring the IDF’s toll on all fronts since the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre to 968.