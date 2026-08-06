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News   Israel News

Two IDF soldiers killed, four severely wounded in Southern Lebanon

The fatalities were identified as Maj. (res.) Harel Birenstock, 34, from Nokdim, and Chief Master Sgt. (res.) Tamir Vaknin, 33, from Eilat.

JNS Staff
Maj. (res.) Harel Birenstock, left, and Chief Master Sgt. (res.) Tamir Vaknin, who were killed in combat in Southern Lebanon. Credit: IDF.
Maj. (res.) Harel Birenstock, left, and Sgt. Maj. (res.) Tamir Vaknin, who were killed in combat in Southern Lebanon. Credit: IDF.
(Aug. 6, 2026 / JNS)

Two Israel Defense Forces reservists were killed in combat in Southern Lebanon, the military announced on Thursday morning.

The slain troops were identified as Maj. (res.) Harel Birenstock, 34, from Nokdim, and Chief Master Sgt. (res.) Tamir Vaknin, 33, from Eilat.

Four IDF reservists were severely wounded in the same incident and evacuated to the trauma center at Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, the hospital’s spokesperson said on Thursday. All four remain in serious condition.

The troops were killed when a booby-trapped building exploded as their force entered it, according to Hebrew media reports.

“Harel and Tamir left behind families and full lives, yet reported for reserve duty every time with commitment, dedication and a profound sense of mission. They fell while defending the security of the State of Israel and the residents of the North,” said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, offering condolences and wishing the wounded a full recovery.

The deaths bring the IDF’s toll on all fronts since the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre to 968.

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