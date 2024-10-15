More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

23 EU member states have adopted a strategy to combat Jew-hatred

Twenty-five have adopted or endorsed the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism.

Oct. 15, 2024
Yossi Lempkowicz
A woman holds a European Union of Jewish Students (EUJS) placard that reads, "Antisemitism, it's no," during a march in central Brussels, part of national protests called by the Belgian League Against Anti-Semitism, on Dec. 10, 2023. Photo by Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP via Getty Images.
A woman holds a European Union of Jewish Students (EUJS) placard that reads, “Antisemitism, it’s no,” during a march in central Brussels, part of national protests called by the Belgian League Against Anti-Semitism, on Dec. 10, 2023. Photo by Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP via Getty Images.

Twenty-three out of 27 member states have so far developed national strategies for combating antisemitism, the European Commission announced on Monday as it presented the first progress report on the European Union strategy on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life announced in 2021.

Of the 23 member states, 14 have developed standalone strategies and nine have included dedicated measures in broader strategies against racism, against extremism or to promote human rights.

Moreover, 25 member states have adopted or endorsed the IHRA (International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance) working definition of antisemitism, according to the status report.

The 14 countries that adopted standalone national strategies are Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Romania, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

The nine countries that have included dedicated measures to combat Jew-hatred as part of broader strategies are Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Portugal and Slovakia.

In 2021, the European Commission presented the first-ever E.U. Strategy on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life.

With antisemitism on the rise in Europe and beyond, the strategy sets out a series of measures articulated around three pillars: prevent all forms of antisemitism; protect and foster Jewish life; and promote research, education and Holocaust remembrance.

The strategy proposes measures to step up cooperation with social media companies to curb antisemitism online, better protect public spaces and places of worship, set up a European research hub on contemporary antisemitism and create a network of sites where the Holocaust took place.

The situation for Jews in the E.U. and globally has dramatically worsened since the terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and the ensuing war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, noted the commission.

The commission condemned the attacks, expressed full solidarity and support to Israel and its people and reaffirmed its full commitment to Israel’s security.

In her statement one year after the Oct. 7 massacre European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said there can be no justification for Hamas’s acts of terrorism.

Originally published by the European Jewish Press.

European Union Europe
Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz is the Editor-in-Chief of European Jewish Press and Senior Media Advisor at the Europe Israel Press Association. A political science and diplomacy graduate, he is a passionate advocate for Israel, frequently appearing on radio, television, and in print to provide analysis and counter media bias. Discover his insights on European-Israeli relations, policies, and diplomacy.
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin