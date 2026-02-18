ADL: Iranian Spanish-language outlet spreads Jew-hatred, glorifies terrorism

HispanTV, an Iranian Spanish-language news channel, spreads antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories and glorifies terrorism, according to a report from the Anti-Defamation League released on Tuesday.

HispanTV is owned by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting corporation—the only radio and television provider in Iran—and has more than 250,000 social-media followers, according to the report.

Jonathan Greenblatt, national director and CEO of the ADL, said “the Iranian regime’s media outlet is spreading classic antisemitic conspiracy theories and anti-Israel propaganda to potentially millions of people across Latin America and beyond, making the Islamic Republic a destabilizing force not only in the Middle East, but across the Spanish-speaking world.”

He added that “with antisemitism already at historic levels globally, Tehran is funding a massive media propaganda operation that is priming the pump for spreading antisemitism and hate against Israel and Jews the world over.”

The ADL found that from August 2024 to December 2025, HispanTV has, among other things, published an opinion piece claiming the “alliance between Zionism and Nazism never ended.” It has published articles stating that the “Zionist lobby” is controlling various institutions; articles spreading the blood libel that Israel is harvesting Palestinian organs; and articles glorifying the Hamas-led attacks against Israel on Oct. 7 as being “impressive” and an “extraordinary achievement.”

Marina Rosenberg, senior vice president of international affairs for the ADL, stated that “government authorities should investigate the links between HispanTV and sanctioned Iranian regime entities and officials, and consider designating HispanTV as a foreign state influence operation of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Born in Argentina and a former Israeli ambassador to Chile, she called on social-media companies “to take action to deplatform HispanTV for its breach of their policies and community guidelines against spreading antisemitism and hate speech.”