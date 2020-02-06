Americans Against Antisemitism launches millennial-focused women’s committee

Americans Against Antisemitism announced on Wednesday the creation of a women’s committee within its framework that will focus on engaging and empowering millennials all across America.

Inna Vernikov has been appointed as the chairwoman of the newly formed committee, and Mazal Barton will serve as vice chair.

Americans Against Antisemitism was established by former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind “to bring together a broad cross-section of Americans who are prepared to combat growing anti-Semitism when and where it’s needed most,” the organization’s mission statement says, adding that it is “working with a host of major organizations, government officials and agencies, as well as grassroots activists towards these simple, but crucial goal.”

Announcing the new forum, national director Bryan Leib said, “We are extremely excited to launch our WCAAA. I can think of no one better than Inna Vernikov to spearhead our new initiative to inspire and empower millennial females from around the country to fight back against anti-Semitism.”

Vernikov remarked, “I’m incredibly grateful to have been appointed chairperson of the Women’s Committee. Together with my group of loud and proud female voices, I am confident that we will change the climate of anti-Semitism that has infested our country. The fight against anti-Semitism is a global concern, and we hope to reach hearts and minds of not just Jewish Americans, but all Americans.”

The Women’s Committee for Americans Against Antisemitism was created to counter the rising tide of anti-Semitic hatred engulfing the United States, the group added, saying that the WCAAA’s core mission is to empower female voices from every race, religion and nationality to organize, act and speak with a unified voice against anti-Semitism.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.