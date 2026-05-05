I didn’t hide in Turkey …

I arrived in Istanbul in April carrying less than I usually do.

No Star of David resting at my collarbone. No Hebrew letters catching the light on a ring or bracelet. No subtle signals that, back home, feel less like declarations and more like quiet extensions of self. In Turkey, I understood those choices differently. Not as absence, but as adaptation. Not as erasure, but as permission.

There is a particular kind of invisibility available to Jews in certain parts of the world—one that is conditional and carefully constructed. It is not the invisibility of being unseen. It is the invisibility of being unrecognized. You move through crowds not because you belong, but because no one knows that you do not.

In Istanbul, that invisibility is surprisingly accessible.

It lives in the way I dress and in the passport I carry, one that does not provoke scrutiny or suspicion. In my accent, which blends easily into the broad, indistinct category of “Western tourist.” And, perhaps most strikingly, in the simple reality that many people around me would not know how to identify a Jew, even if they were trying.

There is a strange comfort in that anonymity, but it is a comfort built on distortion. It suggests that Jewishness is something visible, something legible, something that can be identified at a glance. And yet, in practice, it often is not.

So, I walked.

I walked through narrow streets lined with the weight of centuries, where mosques whose call to prayer rippled through the air with haunting precision, past cafes thick with conversation and cigarette smoke. I allowed myself to experience the city not as a symbol, but as a place. Not as an abstraction shaped by headlines, but as something textured, layered and alive.

In a crowded market, I paused at a stall selling dates. The vendor smiled as he handed me a sample, then, unprompted, assured me emphatically that they were not from Israel. The comment landed in that quiet, familiar way, casual on the surface, loaded underneath. I nodded innocently, said nothing, and moved on.

Travel, at its best, disrupts certainty. It asks you to hold multiple truths at once.

Another day, at another stall, another vendor made a point of telling me that his dates “were from Palestine.” The same tone. The same casual certainty that this was information I would welcome. Again, I nodded. Again, I said nothing.

These were not confrontations. They were not even particularly unusual interactions. But they revealed something ambient, something embedded—a set of assumptions moving freely through the air, attaching themselves to strangers without invitation.

And yet, contradiction was never far away.

On more than one occasion, I encountered graffiti that stopped me in my tracks. Not vague or coded, but explicit. Names. Faces. Tributes. Celebrations of Hamas terrorists whose lives were defined by violence against Jews. There was no attempt to soften it, no effort to disguise its meaning. It was direct. It was unapologetic. It was there, woven into the visual fabric of the city.

There is a particular kind of dissonance that comes from knowing you can pass through a space safely, while also understanding that safety is contingent. That it depends on remaining unknown. That it exists not because you are accepted, but because you are not identified. It sharpens your awareness. It introduces a quiet, constant calculation.

Travel, at its best, disrupts certainty. It asks you to hold multiple truths at once.

And still, that was not the entirety of my experience.

I found myself listening to a tour guide explain, almost offhandedly, that Jews use ritual baths, or mikvahs, as part of religious practice. The tone was neutral. Informational. Unburdened by the charge that so often accompanies even the most basic references to Jewish life elsewhere.

That moment stayed with me.

So did the conversations I had with Jews around the Passover seder table whose lives unfold under very different conditions than my own. This included individuals from Iran who spoke of communities that have endured for centuries. They described synagogues that still stand, traditions that continue, a continuity that persists in ways that resist easy categorization.

It is tempting to sort places into binaries, to label them as safe or unsafe, welcoming or hostile. Reality is rarely that clean. Jewish life has always existed in the in-between, navigating spaces that are neither fully open nor entirely closed. It adapts. It persists.

Turkey, with its layered history, embodies that tension.

This is a land where Jewish communities have existed for more than 2,000 years. Where Rabbi Akiva visited and lectured. Where Sephardic Jews found refuge after expulsion from Spain. Where synagogues still stand in neighborhoods that have seen empires rise and fall. The past is not abstract here; it is embedded in the architecture, in the quiet continuity of presence.

And yet, history does not insulate the present.

What I experienced in Turkey was not a contradiction to resolve, but a complexity to sit with. The coexistence of beauty and discomfort, of openness and limitation, of connection and distance.

My ability to move freely through that space was shaped by conditions that are not universally shared. My invisibility, while convenient, is not neutral. It reflects a world in which visibility can carry consequences.

I left with more questions than answers: about identity, safety, and what it means to exist both visibly and invisibly depending on where you stand. About the ways Jewish life continues to adapt across contexts that are often contradictory, sometimes uncomfortable and always complex.

There is a temptation to flatten these experiences into something neat, something conclusive.

I am not interested in doing that.

What stays with me instead is the tension itself. The space between what is seen and what is hidden, between what is expressed and what is withheld, between the ease of blending in and the cost of doing so.

Because somewhere in that space, there is something worth paying attention to. And something worth striving to understand.