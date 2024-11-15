Australian Jews confront rising antisemitism

Australia and Canada, despite their vastly different historical and political landscapes, have witnessed an alarming escalation in antisemitic incidents following Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack and the subsequent war in Gaza.

Australia‘s reputation for political stability faced an unprecedented test last month during events marking Oct. 7. Sydney’s police leadership urged authorities to block a major pro-Palestinian demonstration in the nation’s largest city, citing security concerns. The request followed violent clashes in Melbourne weeks earlier, where rioters hurled acid during confrontations, leading to 39 arrests.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ultimately permitted the Sydney demonstration to proceed while directing law enforcement to block any display of terrorist organization symbols or leadership images. Police displayed prominent warning signs detailing protest restrictions, arresting several people for violations. The government’s unusually stringent approach, standing out among Western nations, reflects deepening worry over antisemitism’s rising tide.

A Monash University survey in June revealed that 20% of Australian Jews had encountered antisemitism since Oct. 7. A particularly troubling summer incident involved the circulation of a blacklist targeting prominent Jewish community figures, businesses, and schools. The controversy culminated in a senior New York Times reporter’s resignation after leaking names to anti-Israel groups.

Australia’s Labor government under Albanese walks a delicate line while confronting the phenomenon. His July appointment of Jillian Segal as special commissioner to combat antisemitism came with a clear message: “Most Australians don’t want this conflict imported here.”

The administration has taken decisive action, including deporting an American Muslim academic for promoting hatred and antisemitism at anti-Israel rallies.

Yet for Australia’s Jewish population of more than 100,000, vulnerability persists. The staggering 700% increase in antisemitic incidents since Oct. 7 has left deep scars. “We’re fighting for our rightful place in society, but the persistent denial and gaslighting of our community must end,” Executive Council of Australian Jewry representative Alex Ryvchin told The Guardian.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressing the United Nations in 2017. Credit: Manuel Elias/U.N. Photo.

Jewish communities under siege

Across the Pacific, Canada confronts equally disturbing trends. World Zionist Organization data released last month documented a 670% rise in antisemitism.

The attacks have escalated to include gunfire targeting Jewish institutions, arson attempts and street harassment of Jewish students. While Jews represent 1.7% of Canada’s population, they’ve endured 70% of reported hate crimes this past year.

This transformation from a historically pro-Israel nation stems from several factors, including significant immigration from Islamic countries and growing campus radicalization mirroring U.S. trends. The Canadian left’s stance has evolved from critiquing Israeli policies to outright rejecting Israel’s existence, casting the Jewish community as adversaries.

A shocking Toronto incident exemplifies this shift. Jewish middle school students were forced to attend an anti-Israel demonstration by school staff, where they were branded “Zionists.” The Toronto Sun reported that when one student objected, a teacher dismissed the youngster’s concerns with a curt “Deal with it.”

Though the school—which initially claimed the event was an environmental protest—later apologized, the incident reveals anti-Israel sentiment’s deep penetration into Canadian society.

Unlike Australia’s situation, Canada’s growing antisemitism carries additional political weight as federal elections must be held by Oct. 20, 2025.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s popularity has plummeted while leftist influence in national politics wanes after a decade-plus dominance.

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, an outspoken Israel supporter, seeks to harness this momentum. During an April synagogue visit, he delivered an emphatic pro-Israel address, declaring, “When I meet Muslims, I tell them: ‘I have to be honest with you—I am a friend of Israel and I will be wherever I go.’”

Yet for Canadian Jews, even a more sympathetic administration may not ease their security concerns or sense of eroding support.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.