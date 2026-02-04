Blue Square Alliance previews Super Bowl ad combating Jew-hatred

Robert Kraft’s Blue Square Alliance Against Hate previewed its 2026 Super Bowl ad on Feb. 3, slated to air on Feb. 8 during the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., home of the San Francisco 49ers.

The commercial features a Jewish student walking the halls of a school and discovering that a fellow student has placed a “dirty Jew” note on his backpack.

In the ad, a black student covers the note with a blue square. “Do not listen to that,” he says. “I know how it feels.”

“Two in three Jewish teens have experienced antisemitism,” the ad says. “Share the blue square and show you care.”

The BSA, founded in 2019 by Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots, introduced the blue square campaign in 2023, highlighting “that Jews are disproportionately the victims of 68% of all religious hate crimes,” according to the organization.

“BSA empowers people of all backgrounds to stand up to Jewish hate, whenever and wherever they see it,” the group states.

The ad is part of a larger $15 million campaign focusing on Jew-hatred, claiming that “Gen Z is three times more likely to witness antisemitism, yet nearly twice as likely to say it is not a problem.”

The American Jewish Committee commented on the ad, which will “reach millions of Americans watching the Super Bowl this weekend.”“Antisemitism targeting Jewish teens is unacceptable,” said Ted Deutch, CEO of the AJC, “and confronting it is a responsibility we take seriously.”