More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

Hollywood stars join new campaign against Jew-hatred

“Standing up to antisemitism is not political.”

Jan. 24, 2024
Inbal Chiat, JNS Staff
Hollywood Sign, LA
Hollywood sign in Los Angeles. Credit: Thomas Wolf/www.foto-tw.de via Wikimedia Commons.

In the wake of the global rise of antisemitism, a new campaign against Jew-hatred launched Tuesday with the participation of influential Jewish and non-Jewish celebrities, athletes and opinion makers.

The project, named “New Year, New Voices,” which has already launched several videos on social media, includes model Cindy Crawford, actresses Connie Britton, Ginnifer Goodwin, Debra Messing, Jennifer Morrison, Jaimie Alexander, Rebecca Gayheart and Emmanuelle Chriqui, singers Lance Bass and Montana Tucker, actors David Arquette, Brett Gelman and Kevin Weisman, TV personality Colton Underwood, actor and singer Bryan Greenberg; gymnast Nia Dennis, former basketball player Zach Randolph, entrepreneur Scooter Braun, DJ Caroline D’Amore and others.

In a video posted on Instagram, uploaded with the description “We have a powerful flow of new influential voices joining us in solidarity,” the celebrities say, “It’s a new year with new voices joining us every day” to stand against antisemitism.

Campaign founder Samantha Ettus told CNN, “We have to stop antisemitism in its tracks and the only way to do that is to show people that it’s not just the same Jewish influencers over and over again; We’re not the only ones speaking out.

“Propaganda has made people think that standing up to antisemitism is political—and it’s not. It is just as acceptable to stand up against antisemitism as it is any form of hate towards any ethnic group. There is a lack of comfort or advocacy in the Hollywood community for the Jews. We have become this population that people are afraid to stand up for, and this campaign is trying to change that.”

In October, hundreds of Hollywood celebrities called on President Joe Biden to “not rest” until all the Israeli hostages held by the Hamas terrorist organization are free.

The signatories include Madonna, Chris Rock, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gal Gadot, Jack Black, Isla Fisher, Jerry Seinfeld, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Courtney Cox, Jessica Biel, Orlando Bloom, Tiffany Haddish, Will Ferrell, Brooke Shields and Chelsea Handler.

In an open letter, the stars praised Biden for his “unshakable moral conviction, leadership, and support for the Jewish people, who have been terrorized by Hamas since the group’s founding over 35 years ago, and for the Palestinians, who have also been terrorized, oppressed and victimized by Hamas for the last 17 years that the group has been governing Gaza.

“We all want the same thing: Freedom for Israelis and Palestinians to live side by side in peace,” the letter reads. “Freedom from the brutal violence spread by Hamas. And most urgently, in this moment, freedom for the hostages.”

In a separate initiative, more than 300 musicians from across the globe will record a rendition of Madonna’s “Like A Prayer,” in a show of solidarity with Israel, including artists from the United States, Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Chile, Germany and the Netherlands.

The project, titled “Bring Them Home,” is led by Israel’s Koolulam social-musical initiative that works to foster unity through mass-singing events.

Some 700 Hollywood entertainment professionals previously signed an open letter expressing unconditional backing for Israel’s war against terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld, actor and film producer Michael Douglas and actress Gal Gadot are just a few of those behind the missive, posted by the Creative Community for Peace, a California-based organization founded in 2011 that works to counter antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment in the entertainment industry.

“This is terrorism. This is evil. There is no justification or rationalization for Hamas’s actions. These are barbaric acts of terrorism that must be called out by everyone. They are a terrorist organization whose leaders call for the murder of Jews everywhere,” said that letter of Hamas.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Inbal Chiat
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin