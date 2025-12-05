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News   Antisemitism

Porto’s Fernando Pessoa U first in Portugal to adopt IHRA definition of antisemitism

The school has around 500 Jewish students.

Dec. 5, 2025
Yossi Lempkowicz
Fernando Pessoa University's Porto Campus in Portugal, Sept. 18, 2010. Photo by IsmailKupeli via Wikimedia Commons.
Fernando Pessoa University’s Porto Campus in Portugal, Sept. 18, 2010. Photo by IsmailKupeli via Wikimedia Commons.

Fernando Pessoa University in Porto has adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism, the European Jewish Association announced on Wednesday.

This makes UFP the first university in Portugal to adopt the IHRA definition. The decision comes at a time when antisemitism is rising sharply across Europe and universities in particular face Jew-hatred that often hides behind political slogans.

The declaration signed with the European Jewish Association commits the university to use the IHRA definition as a tool to prevent and combat antisemitism in all its forms. UFP pledges to monitor signs of hatred on campus and to promote initiatives that defend human rights. It also commits to integrating awareness of the IHRA definition into its code of conduct. These commitments are outlined in points 1 to 4 of the signed document.

The decision carries symbolic and practical weight. UFP is known as one of the European universities with the highest proportion of Jewish students. The campus community includes an estimated 500 Jewish students, and around 75% of the students in the dentistry program are Jewish. This makes the adoption of the definition a clear statement that Jewish students deserve a safe and respectful academic environment.

Rabbi Menachem Margolin, chairman of the European Jewish Association, said: “Fernando Pessoa University has shown leadership at a moment when it is needed the most. Many institutions hesitate, yet UFP chose action. Antisemitism cannot be ignored or excused. By adopting the IHRA definition, the university sends a clear message that Jewish students will be protected and respected. We welcome this partnership and hope it inspires others.”

Gabriel Senderowicz, president of the Jewish Community of Oporto, said: “This is a historic moment. It makes perfect sense that the first university in Portugal to adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism is Fernando Pessoa University. UFP likely has the highest proportion of Jewish students of any university in Europe, with approximately 500 Jewish students. Over the past 12 years, the university has played an important role in the revival of the Jewish Community of Oporto—a result of the welcoming relationship it has maintained with its Jewish students throughout the years.”

Juan Caldés, EJA European advocacy coordinator, said: “We are very happy that Fernando Pessoa University took this step. They see antisemitism for what it is and they refuse to be intimidated by those who spread hate. This creates a stronger and safer environment for Jewish students and for the entire academic community.”

The European Jewish Association said it will continue to work with universities across Europe to encourage the adoption of the IHRA definition and to support students who face antisemitism.

Originally published by the European Jewish Press.

Campus Antisemitism Europe
Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz is the Editor-in-Chief of European Jewish Press and Senior Media Advisor at the Europe Israel Press Association. A political science and diplomacy graduate, he is a passionate advocate for Israel, frequently appearing on radio, television, and in print to provide analysis and counter media bias. Discover his insights on European-Israeli relations, policies, and diplomacy.
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