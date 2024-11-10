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News   Antisemitism

Soccer players from U17 Berlin Jewish club assaulted after match

The children faced repeated insults and spitting without intervention from the referee.

Nov. 10, 2024
Yossi Lempkowicz
An antisemitic demonstrator in Berlin with Nazi tattoos on arm, July 17, 2014. Photo by Boris Niehaus via Wikimedia Commons.
An antisemitic demonstrator in Berlin with Nazi tattoos on arm, July 17, 2014. Photo by Boris Niehaus via Wikimedia Commons.

During a youth football match in Berlin, players from TuS Makkabi, a local Jewish team, were reportedly assaulted and chased following a game against DJK Schwarz-Weiß Neukölln on Thursday evening.

According to a report in the Tagesspiegel daily, Makkabi players were pursued by opponents and spectators wielding sticks and knives after the match.

The father of one of the Makkabi youths told the newspaper that the children faced repeated insults and spitting without intervention from the referee. Players from the Under 17 Bundesliga team repeatedly shouted “Free Palestine.”

The newspaper quoted a spokesperson from Schwarz-Weiß Neukölln, who said, “If it is confirmed that one of the players participated in antisemitic remarks, then it’s clear that he will no longer be part of the club this evening.” The club has a constitution that excludes antisemitism, and the incidents are to be investigated, he added.

Alon Meyer, president of Makkabi Deutschland, said that “we are currently discussing our next steps.”

In the Netherlands on Thursday night, Israeli fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv were chased and brutally attacked by pro-Palestinian youths following an Europa League soccer match with Ajax Amsterdam.

And on Wednesday, during a Champions League match hosted by Paris Saint-Germain against Atletico Madrid, a large banner reading “Free Palestine” was unfurled, featuring a map that omitted the State of Israel.

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Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz is the Editor-in-Chief of European Jewish Press and Senior Media Advisor at the Europe Israel Press Association. A political science and diplomacy graduate, he is a passionate advocate for Israel, frequently appearing on radio, television, and in print to provide analysis and counter media bias. Discover his insights on European-Israeli relations, policies, and diplomacy.
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