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Brian Albert

Brian Albert is an Israeli-American IDF veteran and former Capitol Hill staffer for Ron DeSantis.

Omar Suleiman, founder and president of the Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research in Texas, giving the opening convocation at the U.S. House of Representatives on May 9, 2019. Credit: Screenshot.
Opinion
The inhumanity of a ‘moderate’
Popular Muslim-American leader Omar Suleiman cannot acknowledge that Zionists, Jews and Israelis even exist.
Nov. 2, 2023
Brian Albert