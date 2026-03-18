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Chana Devorah Levine

Click photo to download. Caption: A seminary student (right) participates in the "Sweet Dreams" program for the benefit of special-needs children at ALEH Jerusalem. Credit: Courtesy ALEH.
Israel News
Discovering selflessness during a ‘selfish gap year’ in Israel
Jul. 8, 2015
Chana Devorah Levine