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U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman addresses attendees at the opening of the "Pilgrimage Road" renovated by the City of David and excavated by the Israel Antiquities Authority, extending from the Siloam Pool to the Temple Mount. Credit: Ronen Tupelberg, City of David.

David Friedman

David Friedman, an American bankruptcy lawyer, is a former U.S. ambassador to Israel.

European Hospital Tunnel Sealing
Opinion
Debunking the genocide myth
It doesn’t take a scholar to understand that Israel isn’t trying to eliminate the Palestinians.
Sep. 6, 2025
David Friedman
U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman hands the first U.S. passport with “Israel” listed to Jerusalem-born American citizen Menachem Zivotofsky at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem on Oct. 30, 2020. Source: David M. Friedman/Twitter.
Opinion
Five years on, US embassy in Jerusalem key to Mideast peace
May. 14, 2023
David Friedman
US, Israel Flags
Column
America’s biblical roots
Apr. 20, 2022
David Friedman
David Friedman
Opinion
Lessons from the Golan
History will reflect kindly upon U.S. President Trump’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. America’s stature in the world has risen, and the security of its ally Israel had been enhanced.
Jul. 1, 2019
David Friedman
U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton visit the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem on Aug. 21, 2018. Photo by Matty Stern/U.S. Embassy Jerusalem.
Column
On the right side of history
One year later: Contrary to all the negative predictions, the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem has been an extraordinary success.
May. 12, 2019
David Friedman