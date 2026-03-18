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David Hyman

An Israeli offshore natural gas rig. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Blue and White’s economics are deep red
The highest-ranked female candidate on the Blue and White Party list, veteran news anchor Miki Haimovich, discussed how she thought Israel should develop its natural-gas resources: Leave it in the sea, she said.
Feb. 25, 2019
David Hyman