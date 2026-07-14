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News   Antisemitism

Greta Thunberg joins Berlin protest wearing ‘Yalla Intifada’ shirt

“The slogan combines the Arabic word for ‘let’s go’ and Intifada, terror campaigns that killed thousands of people,” according to the Combat Antisemitism Movement.

JNS Staff
Swedish anti-Israel activist Greta Thunberg wears a "Yalla Intifada" T-shirt as she joins a protest against German defense contractor Rheinmetall's ammunition production facility in Berlin, July 11, 2026. Credit: Craig Stennett/Getty Images.
Swedish anti-Israel activist Greta Thunberg wears a “Yalla Intifada” T-shirt as she joins a protest against German defense contractor Rheinmetall’s ammunition production facility in Berlin, July 11, 2026. Credit: Craig Stennett/Getty Images.
(July 14, 2026 / JNS)

Swedish anti-Israel activist Greta Thunberg appeared at a protest in Berlin on Saturday wearing a T-shirt reading “Yalla Intifada,” as demonstrators rallied outside German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall’s new ammunition factory.

Thunberg joined protesters organized by the Berlin Alliance Against Arms Production outside Rheinmetall’s Berlin-Wedding plant, where production lines are being converted from civilian automotive parts to steel casings for 155-mm artillery shells.

“Greta Thunberg attended a protest wearing a ‘Yalla Intifada’ shirt,” the Combat Antisemitism Movement said on Monday. “The slogan combines the Arabic word for ‘let’s go’ and Intifada, terror campaigns that killed thousands of people.”

The First Intifada (1987–1993) killed about 200 Israelis, while the Second Intifada (2000–2005) killed 1,010 Israelis, most of them Jewish civilians.

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