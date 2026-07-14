More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

Concerns raised over ‘hateful’ Montreal jazz fest performance

Organizers affirmed the event will remain free from hate after complaints over Saint Levant singing “I Hate Israel.”

JNS Staff
Palestinian singer Saint Levant performs during the 59th edition of the Carthage International Festival at the Roman Theatre in Carthage in Tunis on Aug. 5, 2025. Photo by Fethi Belaid/AFP via Getty Images.
Palestinian singer Saint Levant performs during the 59th edition of the Carthage International Festival at the Roman Theatre in Carthage in Tunis on Aug. 5, 2025. Photo by Fethi Belaid/AFP via Getty Images.
(July 14, 2026 / JNS)

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said it met with organizers of the Montreal International Jazz Festival following complaints over a performance by Palestinian artist Saint Levant that included a “hateful” song.

In a statement posted on Tuesday, CIJA said festival leadership affirmed the event “must remain a gathering place where everyone, regardless of their background or community, can feel welcome,” and that “hatred toward anyone has no place.”

CIJA said it will continue engaging with organizers to ensure the festival and other cultural spaces remain “safe, respectful, and free from hate.”

The meeting followed earlier complaints citing video footage of a performance in which Saint Levant incorporated elements of a politically charged song associated with anti-Israel sentiment. The song, titled “Ana Bakrah Israel” (“I Hate Israel”), by the late Egyptian singer Shaaban Abdel Rahim, was originally released in 2000 during the second Palestinian intifada that resulted in thousands of Israelis killed and wounded in terrorist attacks.

Canada Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Karim Khan
World News
ICC prosecutor Khan loses appeals on UK legal bar suspension
Khan remains suspended as a barrister pending a sexual misconduct case, after the ICC sidelined him.
July 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Swedish anti-Israel activist Greta Thunberg wears a "Yalla Intifada" T-shirt as she joins a protest against German defense contractor Rheinmetall's ammunition production facility in Berlin, July 11, 2026. Credit: Craig Stennett/Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Greta Thunberg joins Berlin protest wearing ‘Yalla Intifada’ shirt
“The slogan combines the Arabic word for ‘let’s go’ and Intifada, terror campaigns that killed thousands of people,” according to the Combat Antisemitism Movement.
July 14, 2026
JNS Staff
A kitchen knife recovered by Israeli police officers during an investigation into a planned stabbing attack near Neve Daniel in Judea, July 13, 2026. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Palestinian teen arrested in Judea planned to stab IDF soldier, police say
The suspect initially told security personnel he had been looking for water.
July 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Elor Azaria during a hearing at a military court in Tel Aviv, April 14, 2016. Photo by Flash90.
Israel News
Defense minister pushes for pardon for soldier who killed wounded terrorist
Former IDF soldier Elor Azaria has already paid a heavy personal and public price for his actions, said Israel Katz.
July 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka and his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa’ar, sign an economic cooperation agreement in Tel Aviv, July 14, 2026. Photo by Eitan Elhadez-Barak/TPS-IL.
Israel News
Czech Republic reaffirms support for Israel as countries expand economic ties
The gathering followed a similar business forum held in Prague in May.
July 14, 2026
Layla Russ/TPS-IL
Ovda Airbase Blue Flag Drill 2021
Israel News
Groundbreaking IAF promotion sends history-making female pilot to DC
Col. G. will become the first female aircrew member in IDF history with the rank of brigadier general.
July 14, 2026
Lilach Shoval
Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump reimposes Iran blockade after Tehran reignites war
July 14, 2026 05:32 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
If I forget thee, O’ Jerusalem …
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The American Jewish disillusionment
Benjamin Kerstein