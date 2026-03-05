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Turkey

Jessica Bachar. Credit: Bar-Ilan University.
Israel News
Identity of IDF soldier extracted from Turkey in covert operation revealed
While visiting her parents in Turkey, Jessica Bachar, 28, was arrested by Turkish authorities following calls by Islamic groups in Ankara to imprison her.
April 30, 2026
David Isaac
Israeli Air Force (IAF) F-35I Adir
Israel News
US envoy: ‘Fruitful’ talks on Turkey rejoining F-35 program
Ankara must no longer operate or possess the S-400 air defense system for a deal on the F-35 stealth fighter jets, Tom Barrack said.
Dec. 10, 2025
JNS Staff
An Israel Defense Forces infographic identifying three operatives in a Hamas-run money-changing network based in Turkey and aided by Iran. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF: Hamas-Iran financial network in Turkey moved hundreds of millions to Gaza terrorists
Hamas “persists in its pursuit of terrorist plots against the State of Israel and attempts to rebuild its capabilities, including outside the Strip,” the IDF said.
Dec. 8, 2025
JNS Staff, Amelie Botbol
Palestinians at Rafah
Israel News
Muslim states ‘concerned’ over alleged Gaza displacement intention
Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE say the Rafah Crossing should be open in both directions.
Dec. 6, 2025
JNS Staff
A Hellenic Air Force F-16 fighter lands during the “Blue Flag” multinational air-defense exercise at the Ovda Airbase, north of the Israeli city of Eilat, on Oct. 24, 2021. Photo by Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Greece unveils plan to deploy missiles across Aegean islands
Calling Turkey “the greatest threat,” Athens reveals deployment plan.
Dec. 6, 2025
Dudi Kogan
The Neve Shalom synagogue in Istanbul, March 8, 2022. Photo by Yasin Akgul/AFP via Getty Images.
Jewish Life
Turkish Jews install David Sevi as new chief rabbi
Sevi, 70, is the 34th “hakham bashi” since the days of the Ottoman Empire.
Dec. 5, 2025
JNS Staff
An Israeli Iron Dome interceptor
Israel News
‘Michelangelo Dome’: Italy plans air defense system akin to Israel’s
The European arms race continues into aerial and aerospace fields, as countries looks to protect key national sites.
Nov. 29, 2025
JNS Staff
The Israeli-Arab city of Kafr Qasim, 20 miles east of Tel Aviv, July 2, 2013. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
Israel News
Shin Bet busts terror supply ring run from Turkey
Family allegedly helped the Hamas-linked man move crypto-funded cash and weapons to Judea and Samaria for planned terrorist attacks.
Nov. 27, 2025
JNS Staff
Pope Leo
Israel News
Eyeing Mideast peace efforts, Pope Leo visits Turkey
The pontiff will fly to Lebanon after three days in the Anatolian nation.
Nov. 27, 2025
JNS Staff
Armenians Protest Turkish Consulate
Israel News
Diaspora minister: Close the Turkish missions in Israel
The rhetoric and actions of Erdoğan, “the dictator in Ankara, are those of the leader of an enemy state,” Amichai Chikli posted.
Nov. 23, 2025
JNS Staff
Steve Witkoff Trump
Israel News
Witkoff expected to meet senior Hamas terrorist in Istanbul
Preparations for the meeting between Witkoff and Khalil al-Hayya were first reported by The New York Times.
Nov. 19, 2025
JNS Staff
Elbit Systems' PULS (Precise and Universal Launching Systems) rocket-launching platform. Source: @ElbitSystemsLtd/X.
Israel News
Greece in talks with Israel over $3.5 billion arms deal
Athens is eyeing the Jewish state’s modern anti-aircraft and artillery missile systems.
Nov. 15, 2025
JNS Staff
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OPINION
Joseph Puder. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
The threat of Erdoğan’s Turkey to Israel and the West
Joseph Puder
Dr. Eric R. Mandel
Opinion
Can Trump ban the Brotherhood while ignoring Turkish and Qatari Islamism?
Dr. Eric R. Mandel
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Erdoğan and the unanswered questions of peace
Fiamma Nirenstein
Sarah Idan
Opinion
The neo-Ottomans on Israel’s border
Sarah Idan
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why Netanyahu is right to reject Turkish and Qatari involvement in Gaza
Stephen M. Flatow
Opinion
London fog
Micha Danzig
Eric Levine
Opinion
Attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar? A moral imperative
Eric Levine
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