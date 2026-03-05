Turkey
While visiting her parents in Turkey, Jessica Bachar, 28, was arrested by Turkish authorities following calls by Islamic groups in Ankara to imprison her.
Ankara must no longer operate or possess the S-400 air defense system for a deal on the F-35 stealth fighter jets, Tom Barrack said.
Hamas “persists in its pursuit of terrorist plots against the State of Israel and attempts to rebuild its capabilities, including outside the Strip,” the IDF said.
Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE say the Rafah Crossing should be open in both directions.
Calling Turkey “the greatest threat,” Athens reveals deployment plan.
Sevi, 70, is the 34th “hakham bashi” since the days of the Ottoman Empire.
The European arms race continues into aerial and aerospace fields, as countries looks to protect key national sites.
Family allegedly helped the Hamas-linked man move crypto-funded cash and weapons to Judea and Samaria for planned terrorist attacks.
The pontiff will fly to Lebanon after three days in the Anatolian nation.
The rhetoric and actions of Erdoğan, “the dictator in Ankara, are those of the leader of an enemy state,” Amichai Chikli posted.
Preparations for the meeting between Witkoff and Khalil al-Hayya were first reported by The New York Times.
Athens is eyeing the Jewish state’s modern anti-aircraft and artillery missile systems.
OPINION