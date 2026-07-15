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‘Appalling’ rise in violent Jew-hatred in Canada in recent months, B’nai Brith says

Preliminary data for 2026 suggests a volume of antisemitism that is second only to 2023, during which the Oct. 7 attacks occurred, B’nai Brith Canada said.

JNS Staff
Royal Canadian Mounted Police
A graduation exercise of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Academy in Regina, Canada, Aug. 7, 2017. Credit: Glenn Fawcett/U.S. Customs and Border Protection Photo.
(July 15, 2026 / JNS)

B’nai Brith Canada said on Wednesday that its preliminary data for 2026 suggests a year with an “alarming” rise in violent Jew-hatred and the second most volume of such incidents after 2023, during which the Oct. 7 attacks took place.

Since Jan. 1, the nonprofit has recorded 27 violent instances of Jew-hatred in the country—more than double the 10 such incidents in all of 2025.

In early May, B’nai Brith said that it made the “unusual” decision to release early figures for its annual audit of Jew-hatred. “We chose to do so because, as of the spring, violence targeting Jews, including potentially terror-linked gunfire impacting multiple Jewish institutions, had resulted in 11 distinct violent incidents,” it said.

“It is appalling that, since our last special report, the number of violent antisemitic incidents has more than doubled within a two-month span,” stated Richard Robertson, director of research and advocacy for B’nai Brith.

“These hate-driven attacks are becoming more targeted, more brazen and more heinous,” Robertson stated. “It is unacceptable that this is occurring in our country during 2026.

“We hope that, by releasing our shocking statistics at this time, we can prompt our leaders to take action to confront this worsening, national crisis of antisemitism,” he added.

“Our leaders must confront antisemitism and all forms of hatred head-on. They must name the problem, including anti-Zionist manifestations of antisemitism,” stated Simon Wolle, CEO of B’nai Brith. “We need a whole-of-government approach to combat this crisis, including stronger enforcement of our anti-hate laws and better coordination among law enforcement agencies.”

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