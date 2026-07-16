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EXCLUSIVE: US Jewish leaders receive threatening and vulgar, handwritten letter at their homes

The Anti-Defamation League told JNS that “the letter contains explicit, threatening language targeting Jewish people and relies on vile antisemitic tropes that have historically been used to incite violence.”

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Police car lights. Credit: Pixabay.
Police car lights. Credit: Pixabay.
(July 16, 2026 / JNS)

The American Jewish Committee has been in touch with law enforcement after Jewish leaders received a threatening letter at their homes, a spokesman for the nonprofit told JNS.

An AJC leader, who spoke anonymously for security reasons, told JNS that she received the letter, which graphically depicts a person personifying Israel defecating into the mouth of a stand-in for America, at home. Her address was handwritten on the envelope, she told JNS.

“We are aware of the incident and are in touch with law enforcement and other relevant authorities,” the AJC spokesman told JNS.

The AJC leader said that other leaders at the nonprofit and at AIPAC received the same letter.

An Anti-Defamation League spokesman told JNS that the ADL is “aware of reports that a deeply disturbing anonymous letter was sent to several Jewish organizations and leaders across the country.”

“The letter contains explicit, threatening language targeting Jewish people and relies on vile antisemitic tropes that have historically been used to incite violence,” the spokesman said. “We will continue to monitor this situation closely and work with community partners to support those targeted.”

JNS has viewed the letter, which has been shared on social media. Among other statements, it refers to God angrily destroying the Jews and to Jews extorting and blackmailing the U.S. government. JNS is not posting or linking to the image due to its graphic and vulgar nature.

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Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
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