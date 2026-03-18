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Doron Matza

View of a large fire caused by rockets fired from Lebanon, in the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona, June 3, 2024. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Analysis
The failure of the ‘economic peace’ model in the Middle East
The region is thus facing a complex reality, in which the “New Middle East”—utilitarian, economic, pragmatic—is severely challenged by the “Old”—ideological, political, totalitarian.
Jun. 4, 2024
Doron Matza
Hamas members at a rally in Gaza City on May 24, 2021. Photo by Atia Mohammed/Flash90.
Opinion
The delusion of reaching an ‘arrangement’ with Hamas
Oct. 7, 2021
Doron Matza
Hamas members participate in a rally in Beit Lahiya in the Gaza Strip, on May 30, 2021. Photo by Atia Mohammed/Flash90.
Opinion
The address for a response to the attacks from Lebanon is Gaza, not Beirut
Aug. 9, 2021
Doron Matza
Israeli soldiers seen near IDF tanks stationed near the Israeli Gaza border on March 26, 2019. Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Opinion
Now it’s our turn to go crazy
Israel’s leadership needs to understand the paradox: Ensuring stability and bolstering the chances for an arrangement with Hamas actually depend on undermining the existing dynamic by striking a major blow.
May. 7, 2019
Doron Matza