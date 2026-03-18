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Doug Seserman

Sde Boker Sign to BG Home
Opinion
Two leaders beyond compare on Presidents’ Day: Washington and Ben-Gurion
Their legacies leave much to celebrate. And their memory gives us hope for the future of the United States and Israel.
Feb. 13, 2019
Doug Seserman
The graves of first Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion, and his wife, Paula, near their residence in Sde Boker in the Negev Desert. Credit: David Shankbone/Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Ben-Gurion Day marks a vision of Israel’s future in the desert
Nov. 13, 2018
Doug Seserman