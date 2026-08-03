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Anti-Jewish hate crimes up 53.3% in NYC in July, compared to last year, with Jews targeted in 70% of ‘confirmed’ hate crimes

Despite making up about 10% of New Yorkers, Jews were the targets of 58% of all “reported” hate crimes in the Big Apple last month, according to city data.

Menachem Wecker
Mamdani Tisch NYPD
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joins New York City Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch for a quarterly crime statistics briefing at One Police Plaza, Manhattan, July 2, 2026. Credit: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office.
(Aug. 3, 2026 / JNS)

Jews, who make up about 10% of New Yorkers, were the targets of nearly 70% of all hate crimes in the Big Apple last month, according to newly released city data, and anti-Jewish hate crimes, which the city said it confirmed, were up 53.3% compared to the same period last year.

The New York City Police Department said that it recorded 33 “confirmed” hate crimes in the city last month, of which 23 targeted Jews (69.6%). In July 2025, there were 15 anti-Jewish hate crimes in the city, it said.

Muslims were targets of five “confirmed” hate crimes last month in New York City, or 15% of all hate crimes, which was up from two such incidents last year in July.

After recording a 182% increase in anti-Jewish hate crimes in the Big Apple in January, in Zohran Mamdani’s first month as mayor, the city began publishing only “confirmed” hate crimes and not “reported” ones in February. That suggested a decline, although it was hard to compare 2026 statistics with those from 2025.

In March, the city said that it would publish both “confirmed” and “reported” statistics separately each month. The city provides a comparison between “confirmed” 2026 statistics and the prior year, but not of “reported” hate crimes.

Last month, 29 of 50 “reported” hate crimes in New York City (58%) targeted Jews, compared to six (12%) that targeted Muslims.

The city released a table of crime statistics to date, which stated that there have been 360 “confirmed” hate crimes in 2026, up 9.4% from the 329 in 2025. Of the 360, 26 have targeted Muslims this year, up 62.5% from the 16 last year. The NYPD table didn’t list anti-Jewish hate crimes on that list, although it did list crimes on the basis of or that targeted people who are: Asian, black, ethnicity, gender, Hispanic, Muslim, religion, sexual orientation and white.

In a press release, the city said that “more than half of the confirmed hate crimes for the first seven months of the year, or 56.9%, were anti-Jewish hate crimes, despite Jewish New Yorkers making up only 10% of the city’s population.”

NYPD table
A New York City Police Department table lists hate crimes to date in 2026 without listing anti-Jewish ones, which made up more than half of the total number. Source: screen capture of the New York City website, Aug. 3, 2026.

“During the first seven months of the year, anti-Jewish hate crimes increased 8.5% (205 vs. 189),” it said.

The city stated that the NYPD hate crime task force probes “allegations of hate crimes and bias-motivated incidents.”

“After an incident is flagged as a possible hate crime,” the task force “investigates and determines, in consultation with the NYPD legal bureau, whether it constitutes a hate crime under New York state law,” it said. “If an incident is deemed a hate crime under the law, it will be categorized as a confirmed hate crime. The NYPD provides data on confirmed hate crimes along with all reported hate crimes regardless of whether they are ultimately confirmed as hate crimes by the HCTF.”

“The disclosure of both sets of numbers enhances transparency and reflects best practices in connection with hate crime reporting,” it said.

Jessica Tisch, commissioner of the NYPD, stated that there had been the fewest shootings and murders ever in the city last month and in the first seven months of the year.

“This summer, the NYPD was called upon to manage an unprecedented series of major and overlapping events, including the NBA Finals, the World Cup, Sail 250 and the largest Fourth of July celebration in the country,” the Jewish commissioner stated. “Through it all, even as the demands on this department reached historic levels, the men and women of the NYPD delivered double-digit declines in major crime and record lows in violent crime across the city.”

“For the first seven months of this year and in the month of July, New York City experienced the fewest murders, shooting incidents and shooting victims in recorded history,” she stated. “These incredible public safety achievements are the result of our data-driven precision policing strategy and the tireless work of the members of the NYPD whose long hours and dedication continue to make New York City safer.”

Hate Crimes
Menachem Wecker
Menachem Wecker Menachem Wecker
Menachem Wecker is the U.S. bureau news editor of JNS.
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