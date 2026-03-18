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Dr. Andrew Lowy

A patient receiving a vaccine. Photo: Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Opinion
Agudath Israel of America fails New Jersey on measles’ vaccines
What made it join anti-vaxxers in their campaign to frustrate efforts to introduce New York State-style legislation—on the dubious claim that it would curtail religious freedom—causing the bill to eventually collapse?
Jan. 17, 2020
Dr. Andrew Lowy