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Gadi Dotz

Gadi Dotz

Gadi Dotz is the assistant legal director of StandWithUs Saidoff Legal, a division of StandWithUs.

House education committee hearing
Opinion
Georgetown professor says schools should be ‘tolerating’ antisemitic speech
David Cole, a former ACLU legal director, made his claim at a House hearing on antisemitism on college campuses, showing no concern for Jewish students experiences.
May. 15, 2025
Yael Lerman