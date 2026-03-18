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Harry Paul. Credit: Courtesy.

Harry Paul

U.S. President Joe Biden at the Israeli President's Residence in Jerusalem, July 14, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
The president’s Jewish problem
It is becoming increasingly clear that while Senator Biden and Vice President Biden may have been friends of Israel, President Biden is caving to the extremes of his party.
Jul. 21, 2023
Harry Paul