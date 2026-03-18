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Hillel Schwartz

Hillel Schwartz by the grave of his brother, Ezra Schwartz, who was killed in a Palestinian terror attack in Israel on Nov. 19, 2015. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Remembering my brother keeps him alive
Every mention of Ezra’s name brings us a bit of healing. It lets us know that we are not alone, that people still care.
Apr. 14, 2021
Hillel Schwartz