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Irwin Cotler

Irwin Cotler

Irwin Cotler is the founder and chair of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights.

International military tribunal
Opinion
From hate to justice
Ninety years after they were passed, the legacy of Nuremberg still resonates as antisemitism surges around the world.
Sep. 15, 2025
Richard D. Heideman