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Johanna Arbib-Perugia

Click photo to download. Caption: Programming of ALEH, Israel’s largest network of facilities for children with severe physical and cognitive disabilities. Credit: aleh.org.
Israel News
Educational integration: time to set an example for Israeli children
Mar. 31, 2015
Johanna Arbib-Perugia