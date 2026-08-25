More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

US attorney asks judge to detain Central Synagogue attacker pending trial

Larry Montes “poses a continued threat to the synagogue and its congregants,” the U.S. attorney wrote.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
The Central Synagogue in New York City. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
The Central Synagogue in New York City. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
(Aug. 25, 2026 / JNS)

James McDonald, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, has asked a judge to detain Larry Montes, who allegedly assaulted a congregant at Central Synagogue in New York, pending trial.

Montes was arrested and charged with hate crimes for the Friday-night attack during services at the Manhattan synagogue on Aug. 14. Bail was set for $10,000.

According to McDonald, Montes was held in state custody after his arrest and transferred to federal custody on Aug. 23.

In a letter written the same day to Judge Robert W. Lehrburger, McDonald noted that Montes stated, while being arrested, “that he planned to return to the synagogue at a later date.”

Montes “poses a continued threat to the synagogue and its congregants,” the U.S. attorney wrote.

He said Montes has “prior convictions and arrests involving violent or threatening conduct.” Those include theft on July 4, 2023, when he displayed a knife; theft and assault charges on July 16, 2019, during which he punched someone “with a closed fist multiple times on the head"; and an assault in New Jersey on May 23, 2019.

The New Jersey case “appears to be pending, and a bench warrant was issued for the defendant in approximately 2021,” according to McDonald.

“The defendant’s actions on the night of Aug. 14 and his statements to law enforcement after his arrest demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that he poses a danger of physically harming others, including those he perceives as Jewish or black,” he wrote. “His vitriolic statements during his post-arrest make clear that his animosity toward Jews is deep-seated.”

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
Vanderbilt NY
U.S. News
Vanderbilt to offer kosher food, looking to partner with Central Synagogue, school leader says at NYC campus opening
“Vanderbilt is known, I think, fairly well as a university that welcomes and has a welcoming environment for our Jewish students,” James Kellerhouse, assistant vice chancellor and executive director of operations and engagement for Vanderbilt in New York, told JNS.
August 25, 2026 03:42 PM
Rikki Zagelbaum
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks during a signing ceremony for an agreement establishing the future permanent campus of the United States Embassy in Jerusalem, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, July 1, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
World News
Netherlands must leave Gaza coordination center due to Dutch government’s boycott of ‘settlements,’ Israel says
“Those who act against Israel will have no foothold in the region,” stated Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.
August 25, 2026 01:09 PM
Mike Wagenheim
International Puppet Fringe Festival NYC
U.S. News
‘Felt like a lynch mob,’ mom of 4-year-old says of NYC-funded festival, in which performer accuses Israel of ‘war crimes’
“I’m an immigrant from the former Soviet Union, so antisemitism is why I’m here in the first place,” the mother told JNS. “To see it out in full effect in the daylight is awful.”
Aug. 24, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
U.S. ambassador to Turkey Thomas Barrack attends a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister of Iraq Ali al-Zaidi in the Oval Office of the White House on July 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.
Israel News
US envoy walks back Golan remarks, cites Trump policy
Ambassador Tom Barrack clarified his comments regarding Israeli control of the strategic plateau after drawing rebukes from Jerusalem and Capitol Hill.
Aug. 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
Now
Wasserman Schultz joins House foreign affairs panel, Moskowitz now ranking member of Middle East subpanel
14:18
14 Mizrahi, Sephardic Jewish orgs pen letter criticizing ‘New York’ magazine’s ‘Habibi City’ article
14:01
Philadelphia dem socialists to host workshop on history of ‘weaponizing’ Jew-hatred, run by frequent partner of teacher unions
13:31
StandWithUs to offer Jew-hatred training to Haverford as part of settlement
13:12
New York Comic Con to include panel on Jewish identity
12:32
Suspect who said ‘settlers’ set her home on fire recants, Israel police says
12:29
Blaming US Jews for hate directed at them is ‘dangerous, wrong, antisemitic,’ Democratic National Committee chair says
10:55
Israel Police prevents PA-linked event in Jerusalem’s Old City
09:56
State should remove Tom Barrack as US envoy to Turkey, ‘insubordination, extreme hostility to ally Israel,’ ZOA head says
09:44
Sa’ar welcomes Dominican adoption of IHRA definition
09:23
State Dept asserting diplomatic status in defamation charge from self-described rabbi, US envoy to Belgium says
08:52
Netanyahu: Israel clearing UNRWA compound in Jerusalem
08:22
US State Department adjusting Middle East staffing after security review
08:13
Gaza-border residents protest aid, reconstruction before Hamas disarms
07:52
Knesset Speaker wishes happy birthday to ‘favorite rock star’ Mike Huckabee
07:32
Xi urges Palestinian statehood in talks with Jordan’s king
07:30
Trump: Iran failing to pay troops, killing protesters ‘at levels not seen before’
07:12
COGAT: More than 50,000 Gazans have left the Strip since October 2023
06:54
Netanyahu condemns MK Sukkot’s unauthorized demolition of terror monument
06:51
Israel hails Dominican Republic adoption of IHRA definition
06:32
KLM resumes Tel Aviv flights with Cyprus stopover
06:17
IDF: No explosives on latest Gaza kite found in southern Israel
06:11
Israeli FM meets North Macedonian counterpart, praises support for Israel since Oct. 7
05:57
Mossad chief backs disputed Negev industrial zone
05:55
Dominican Republic adopting IHRA working definition of Jew-hatred
05:33
Chikli: Boycott of France’s National Rally was ‘foolish’
05:12
PA police detained IDF reservist in Area C, Binyamin Regional Council says
05:07
Israel Police begin evacuating Jerusalem UNRWA compound
04:55
Leiter: Arms found in Gaza mosques prove Hamas not disarming
04:33
Danon: New UNICEF data contradicts Gaza famine claims
04:32
Chile delegation represents renewal of relations, Sa’ar says
04:30
Border Police uncover Second Temple-era burial cave in Silwan
04:11
US removes Syria from state terror-sponsors list
03:57
Israeli forces foil weapons smuggling attempt on Jordanian border
03:51
Israel strikes Hamas weapons sites inside Gaza mosques
03:31
Netanyahu congratulates Kazakhstani counterpart over parliamentary win
03:21
Pakistan claims progress in talks with Iran on ending war
03:10
Smotrich calls for military buildup, construction surge in northern Samaria
02:47
Hegseth: Iran ‘can’t run anything’ through Strait of Hormuz
02:27
Netanyahu vows to recover Altalena as symbol against civil war
02:17
Samaria: IDF detains Palestinian terrorist who planned to attack Israelis
01:55
CENTCOM: 71 vessels redirected under US naval blockade on Iran
01:11
IDF blames Hamas after drugs found in food aid in Gaza
01:08
Sen. Fetterman praises economic pain visited on Iran
00:37
Netanyahu reviews security situation in Judea and Samaria
00:07
Israel condemns UN for ‘institutional obsession’
15:29
Remains of 9/11 victim identified with ‘breakthrough forensic technique,’ Mamdani says
14:57
Major Canadian Jewish groups call for justice after ‘blatant antisemitism’ over weekend
14:51
‘Jewish communities in Judea, Samaria here to stay,’ Danon says
14:01
Hasan Piker a ‘hack who thrives on hate,’ Michigan Dem says
More Updates
JNS TV
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump at a White House press conference on Nov. 13, 2019. Photo by Jackson Richman/JNS.
JNS TV / JLMinute
Trump turns up pressure on Iran as military threat looms
August 25, 2026 02:42 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Chaim Frankenhuis. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
The Temple Mount ‘status quo’ is beginning to crumble
Chaim Frankenhuis
Lawrence Nowosenetz. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
US should deport one of South Africa’s top antisemites
Lawrence Nowosenetz