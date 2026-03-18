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John Jeffay

IDF soldiers receive protective equipment from One People, a civilian group that formed shortly after Hamas's Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Photo courtesy of One People.
Feature
‘Startup on steroids': Civilians raise $3.7m to equip IDF troops
In the aftermath of Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre, a new volunteer organization channeled loss, fear and pain into raising millions of dollars to ensure Israeli forces on the frontline have the protective gear they need.
Oct. 30, 2023
John Jeffay