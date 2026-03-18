John Jeffay

Pundits can claim that Iran and its terror proxies have won a war, even if it has no grounding in reality. If this is what Hamas, Hezbollah and Tehran consider a victory, then they should continue winning this way for the next 100 years.
Pundits can claim that Iran and its terror proxies have won a war, even if it has no grounding in reality. If this is what Hamas, Hezbollah and Tehran consider a victory, then they should continue winning this way for the next 100 years.
In the aftermath of Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre, a new volunteer organization channeled loss, fear and pain into raising millions of dollars to ensure Israeli forces on the frontline have the protective gear they need.