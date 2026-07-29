More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Federal judge dismisses lawsuit challenging California law addressing Jew-hatred in K-12 schools

“This ruling affirms what we’ve said from the start: AB 715 is a critical and constitutionally sound tool to address antisemitism in schools,” David Bocarsly of Jewish California said.

Aaron Bandler
Gavel
Gavel. Credit: Daniel Bone/Pixabay.
(July 29, 2026 / JNS)

A federal judge dismissed with prejudice a lawsuit against AB 715, California’s law aimed at combating antisemitism in K-12 schools, on Tuesday, barring the plaintiffs from bringing the same claims again.

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee filed the lawsuit in November on behalf of parents, teachers and students in California, as well as Los Angeles Educators for Palestine, alleging that the law violates the First Amendment.

AB 715, which took effect in January, creates an antisemitism prevention coordinator within the state’s Office of Civil Rights and establishes requirements for addressing discrimination in schools.

Noël Wise, a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, denied the plaintiffs’ request for a preliminary injunction that would have blocked enforcement of the law while the case proceeded. In a Dec. 31 ruling, Wise said the plaintiffs “have failed to demonstrate that their classroom speech is protected by the First Amendment” and therefore “failed to allege an adequate First Amendment violation.”

Wise also stated that the plaintiffs made “inconsistent” arguments by claiming the law was vague in its definition of antisemitism while objecting to the inclusion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition.

In Tuesday’s ruling dismissing the case, which JNS reviewed, Wise wrote that the plaintiffs’ opposition to the motion to dismiss repeated “several arguments that the court has already considered and dispatched” and did not provide a compelling reason for the court to revisit its previous findings.

She stated that the only new argument provided was that the law violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment because it establishes an antisemitism prevention coordinator under an office of civil rights while leaving coordinators for other protected classes to future legislation. Wise rejected that argument, writing that the law addresses antisemitism in a neutral manner and that the state’s civil rights office established under the law is intended to address all forms of discrimination, not only antisemitism.

Wise also cited SB 48, a companion bill to AB 715, a companion measure signed into law that creates “additional coordinators tasked with rooting out different types of discrimination, including discrimination on the basis of race or religion,” thus undermining the argument.

David Bocarsly, CEO of Jewish California, stated that “this ruling affirms what we’ve said from the start: AB 715 is a critical and constitutionally sound tool to address antisemitism in schools, alongside protections the legislature has extended to other forms of discrimination through companion legislation.”

Campus Antisemitism Education
Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
EXPLORE JNS
American Flag
U.S. News
Most US voters oppose military action against Iran, per Quinnipiac poll
The survey found declining support for the conflict and widespread skepticism that President Donald Trump’s negotiators can bring it to an end.
July 29, 2026
Gavel, Court, Judge
U.S. News
Two New Jersey men, Washington man plead guilty in plot to join ISIS
“Regardless of the intent to either fight overseas or plot an attack on our soil, we will tenaciously investigate and arrest anyone supporting and conspiring with terrorists,” the FBI special agent in charge in Newark said.
July 29, 2026
Gavel, Scales of Justice
U.S. News
Jewish groups press Mamdani over lack of Jewish representation on judicial panel
The New York City mayor said he was unaware the committee included no Jewish lawyers and denied that religion played any role in selecting its members.
July 29, 2026
Antisemitic graffiti partially cleaned off a community mural at the site of the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center, in Pasadena, Calif., on July 27, 2026. Photo by Aaron Bandler.
U.S. News
Los Angeles County supervisor proposes $20,000 reward after Pasadena synagogue vandalism
“An attack motivated by hate against one community is an attack against us all,” Kathryn Barger said as officials respond to antisemitic graffiti targeting the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center.
July 29, 2026
The Strait of Hormuz, which lies between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, separating Iran (north) from the Arabian Peninsula (south), Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: MODIS Land Rapid Response Team/NASA.
U.S. News
US sanctions firms accused of helping Iran extort ships in Strait of Hormuz
“The United States will not allow Iran to hold global commerce hostage or use international shipping to finance the IRGC’s terrorism, aggression and repression,” the U.S. treasury secretary said.
July 29, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
MK Yitzhak Goldknopf, government ministers and members of Knesset attend a plenum session and a vote on a bill to freeze arrests of Haredi draft evaders in the Knesset, July 14, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
High Court extends order against law blocking arrests of Haredi students
The justices said they would issue a final ruling soon after hearing arguments against the legislation, which temporarily blocks arrests of yeshivah students who evade military service.
July 29, 2026
David Isaac
JNS TV
How radical Islam drove this Egyptian activist into exile
July 29, 2026 05:06 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Will Israel’s elections turn on the military draft?
Yisrael Medad
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Mamdani bears responsibility for anti-Jewish violence in New York
Jonathan S. Tobin