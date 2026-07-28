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LA synagogue sues three anti-Israel groups for disrupting December event

The attack on Dec. 3, 2025 “on the temple represents a dangerous escalation in antisemitic violence against Jewish houses of worship,” according to the lawsuit.

Aaron Bandler
Wilshire Boulevard Temple, Los Angeles
Wilshire Boulevard Temple and Irmas Pavilion, June 2022. Credit: Downtowngal via Wikimedia Commons.
(July 28, 2026 / JNS)

Wilshire Boulevard Temple, a Reform congregation in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles and the city’s oldest synagogue, sued three anti-Israel organizations earlier in the month alleging that they coordinated disrupting a Dec. 3 event at the synagogue.

The disruption was part of what the July 10 complaint described as a “carefully conceived and coordinated attack on Jewish Angelenos and others.”

The synagogue told JNS that “demonstrators blocked access to the temple, threatened guests and damaged property.”

“The temple’s participation in this lawsuit reflects our ongoing commitment to maintaining a campus that is safe, welcoming and vibrant for all who come here to worship, learn, seek support and serve the greater community,” it said.

The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law and the firm Covington and Burling filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of the synagogue and the Louis D. Brandeis Center Coalition to Combat Antisemitism, a separate entity that includes two attendees of the December event.

Four people are named as defendants in the suit, and 40 others are listed as unnamed defendants.

“Defendants agreed, conspired and coordinated on their plan to disrupt the symposium, including by unlawfully obstructing entrances to the temple, by intimidating symposium attendees, the temple’s community members and coalition members, by staggered disruption of the symposium and by destruction of the temple’s property,” the suit stated.

The symposium, which the Consulate General of Israel to the Pacific Southwest sponsored with the Jewish Federation Los Angeles and the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles, focused on improving public safety for the local Jewish and Korean communities.

The suit stated that the Turtle Island Liberation Front LA, People’s City Council LA and Koreatown 4 Palestine issued calls to action about the event on their respective social media accounts. (JNS sought comment from the first two but couldn’t find information for the third.)

A representative from Elbit Systems, an Israeli defense contractor, was slated to present on artificial intelligence at the event. Turtle Island called for its followers to protest “these genocidal war criminals.”

The People’s City Council and Koreatown for Palestine also called to shut down the event, which the former called a “Zionist consulate event” and the latter said was a “Zionist event featuring weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems.”

The morning of the event, anti-Israel protesters outside the synagogue “formed a human barricade” and surrounded cars, which attendees were trying to park in the synagogue garage. They prevented up to 40 cars from entering, according to the suit.

Some protesters also “physically accosted” a parent of a child at one of the synagogue’s schools and obstructed one of the coalition members from entering the temple and called her a “Zionist pig” and “baby killer.”

The disruption followed the “PCC’s playbook for disrupting events” by occurring several times at the symposium, the suit alleged. It began with Audrey Illeene Carroll, a Turtle Island leader listed as a defendant, and an unidentified person standing up and displaying a Palestinian flag while shouting “genocide” and “baby killer.” Security removed them, according to the suit.

Ray Wue Corpus, one of the defendants, later threw a vase to the ground and charged at the Israeli consul general and shouted obscenities at him. Security stopped Corpus and removed him from the room, and he was later arrested on charges of vandalism, according to the suit.

Quyen Ballagh, a listed defendant, shouted “genocide” and “baby killers” during the event. Security also removed her, and she was arrested for battery of a security guard, according to the suit.

Jason Reedy, another defendant whom the suit identifies as a leader of the People’s City Council and architect of the group’s “intimidation tactics,” screamed and pounded on glass doors where the event was held. He did so while pushing a stroller with a child and with a baby strapped to his chest, the suit alleged.

Reedy has a history of exploiting “his children both to insulate himself from security and to disrupt proceedings,” it added.

Due to the disruption, the synagogue had to close its social service center that provides community service, according to the suit. The suit also said that the two coalition members named as plaintiffs were scared due to the disruption, and one left the event early while the other felt comfortable departing only after police assured her that the premises were secure.

“The Dec. 3, 2025 attack on the temple represents a dangerous escalation in antisemitic violence against Jewish houses of worship,” the suit stated. “Those responsible must be held accountable.”

Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
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