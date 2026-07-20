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Noa Riven

Lebanese riot police react to fireworks thrown by supporters of Hezbollah and Amal during clashes in central Beirut on Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Hezbollah has reason to worry
A Lebanese initiative signed by people from across the country’s sectarian and political spectrum, including Shi’ites, is offering fresh hope to the group’s opponents.
July 20, 2026
Noa Riven