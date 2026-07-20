Islamabad is becoming a node linking Washington, Tehran, Riyadh and Ankara, bringing a nuclear-armed state that has never recognized Israel deeper into the strategic environment in which Israel operates.
The debate concerns the possible strengthening of a major regional military whose government supports Hamas, competes with Jerusalem in Syria, and has repeatedly portrayed Israel as a direct threat to Turkey.
“The extension of daylight saving time will create an extreme hardship on observant Jews,” Rabbi A.D. Motzen, of Agudah, told JNS. “It would be extraordinarily difficult, if not impossible, to arrive on time for a job and will affect the start time of our schools.”
The Anti-Defamation League told JNS that “the letter contains explicit, threatening language targeting Jewish people and relies on vile antisemitic tropes that have historically been used to incite violence.”
According to CyberWell, social media posts tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup falsely claim the Argentine soccer star is Jewish or controlled by Jews while recycling conspiracy theories about Jewish control of FIFA.
Islamabad is becoming a node linking Washington, Tehran, Riyadh and Ankara, bringing a nuclear-armed state that has never recognized Israel deeper into the strategic environment in which Israel operates.
The debate concerns the possible strengthening of a major regional military whose government supports Hamas, competes with Jerusalem in Syria, and has repeatedly portrayed Israel as a direct threat to Turkey.
“The extension of daylight saving time will create an extreme hardship on observant Jews,” Rabbi A.D. Motzen, of Agudah, told JNS. “It would be extraordinarily difficult, if not impossible, to arrive on time for a job and will affect the start time of our schools.”
The Anti-Defamation League told JNS that “the letter contains explicit, threatening language targeting Jewish people and relies on vile antisemitic tropes that have historically been used to incite violence.”
According to CyberWell, social media posts tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup falsely claim the Argentine soccer star is Jewish or controlled by Jews while recycling conspiracy theories about Jewish control of FIFA.