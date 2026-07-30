Anti-Israel activist launches bid to unseat pro-Israel Maryland congressman

Anti-Israel activist and writer Osama (“Sam”) Husseini has formed an exploratory committee for a congressional campaign challenging Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Md.) in Maryland’s 4th Congressional District.

“I hope to make a decision soon,” Husseini, a Palestinian-Jordanian-American, wrote in announcing the committee’s formation. He secured the Green Party’s nomination for the race earlier this month.

Husseini serves as senior analyst and communications director for the Institute for Public Accuracy, a Washington, D.C., nonprofit that promotes progressive voices as expert sources for journalists. He previously worked with the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee.

In January 2025, Husseini was forcibly removed from the U.S. State Department briefing room during then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s final press conference after repeatedly interrupting Blinken’s remarks and questioning U.S. policy toward Israel and the war in Gaza. As security officers escorted him out, Husseini shouted, “Criminal! Why aren’t you in The Hague?” in reference to the International Criminal Court, which is based in The Hague, Netherlands.

Husseini has referred to Ivey, a two-term congressman, as “AIPAC Ivey,” writing that the congressman “loves going to imperial Israel” and criticizing his support for U.S. military aid to Israel, which Husseini claims furthers the “continuation of Israel’s genocidal campaign.”

Husseini faces an Aug. 3 deadline to file a certificate of candidacy.

Ivey defeated four challengers in this year’s Democratic primary and is set to face Republican George McDermott, a small-business owner and perennial candidate whom Ivey defeated by a wide margin in the 2024 general election.