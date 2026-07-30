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Anti-Israel activist launches bid to unseat pro-Israel Maryland congressman

Sam Husseini has repeatedly accused Rep. Glenn Ivey of enabling “imperial” Israel’s war against Hamas through his support for U.S. military aid to Jerusalem.

Mike Wagenheim
Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Md.). Credit: Nate Payne/U.S. House of Representatives.
Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Md.). Credit: Nate Payne/U.S. House of Representatives.
Nate Payne/Nate Payne
(July 30, 2026 / JNS)

Anti-Israel activist and writer Osama (“Sam”) Husseini has formed an exploratory committee for a congressional campaign challenging Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Md.) in Maryland’s 4th Congressional District.

“I hope to make a decision soon,” Husseini, a Palestinian-Jordanian-American, wrote in announcing the committee’s formation. He secured the Green Party’s nomination for the race earlier this month.

Husseini serves as senior analyst and communications director for the Institute for Public Accuracy, a Washington, D.C., nonprofit that promotes progressive voices as expert sources for journalists. He previously worked with the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee.

In January 2025, Husseini was forcibly removed from the U.S. State Department briefing room during then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s final press conference after repeatedly interrupting Blinken’s remarks and questioning U.S. policy toward Israel and the war in Gaza. As security officers escorted him out, Husseini shouted, “Criminal! Why aren’t you in The Hague?” in reference to the International Criminal Court, which is based in The Hague, Netherlands.

Husseini has referred to Ivey, a two-term congressman, as “AIPAC Ivey,” writing that the congressman “loves going to imperial Israel” and criticizing his support for U.S. military aid to Israel, which Husseini claims furthers the “continuation of Israel’s genocidal campaign.”

Husseini faces an Aug. 3 deadline to file a certificate of candidacy.

Ivey defeated four challengers in this year’s Democratic primary and is set to face Republican George McDermott, a small-business owner and perennial candidate whom Ivey defeated by a wide margin in the 2024 general election.

U.S. Politics Anti-Israel Bias
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
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